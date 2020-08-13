Vogue, GQ and Myntra join hands with leading designers and announce the launch of ‘Behind the Mask’

In the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vogue & GQ along with Myntra are making efforts to help the karigars of the Indian textile industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and while the country is still trying to recover and live with only the ‘essentials’, there are people in the industry especially the karigars aka the craftsmen that have been hit severely. The Indian textile industry is nothing without them which is why Vogue and GQ along with Myntra have launched a campaign that not only supports the karigars but also promotes the use of wearing a mask.

In the campaign with Myntra, they are launching a five-episode series with a call-to-action that supports the craftsmen who are in need. These episodes ‘unmask’ and give an intimate peek into how the lives of top designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta and Rahul Mishra have changed during the pandemic. You will also see a prototype of the mask that each designer will create on film using elements from the Indian art and culture.

For all those who are wondering, how things got into being? The video series has been entirely conceptualised, scripted and shot during the pandemic. The designers’ loved ones turned filmmakers as the directors and DOPs gave them their extensive notes.

This is also the first time Vogue and GQ, have joined forces for a campaign of this scale. To produce and sell these masks, Vogue and GQ brought on board Myntra while they reached out to the Discovery networks to broadcast and stream the episodes. They will also ensure that the profits from the sales reach the right NGOs.

The episodes will be aired on TLC and TLC HD and streamed on Discovery+ and the Myntra App, while the masks will be exclusively available for purchase on the Myntra app from the 12th of August.

