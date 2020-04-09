Vogue Italia creates history as it does an all white cover for the first time EVER

For the first time ever, Vogue does an all-white cover as a reaction to Coronavirus crisis. Find out more

When you talk about fashion, the first few things that come to mind are the runways, models and the glamour. However, the fashion industry isn’t complete without the people who make every single little trend popular. From decades together, magazines have been ahead of their time when it comes to showing the world ‘what’s in Vogue?’ Back then, people used to eagerly wait for a new issue to know everything about the fashion world!

Now, a big influence on how a magazine sells depends on its cover and ofcourse - the Covergirl (or boy). Magazines are known to be ahead of their times with showcasing people who know will create an impact. From featuring Kim and Kanye on the cover of Vogue US to a digital Italian Influencer, Chiara Ferrangni on the cover of Bazaar, magazines have changed how we look at the fashion world and their archives are enough proof of it.

This time, the April 2020 issue has left everyone speechless. While Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the Indian cover, 3 gorgeous models made a picture-perfect cover for the American Vogue. However, what created history was the Italian Vogue that god rid of every little detail and opted for a plain white cover with just the logo on top. It’s not that they did not have a cover ready, but they decided against it and said, ‘But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch.’

This decision comes in after Italy is one of the top countries to be affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and the white cover symbolizes a lot of things. While it is definitely creating history, in the words of Vogue, white is - for respect, for light after darkness, worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours.

Here’s the April 2020 cover of Vogue Italia:

The time of this cover could not be better as it gives hope that every once in a while, taking a step back and resorting to peace of mind will only ensure that you emerge powerful than ever!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

