Vogue’s Editor in Chief, Anna Wintour apologises for race related ‘mistakes’; Employees of colour come forward
The Black Lives Matter movement of 2020 has now become one of the biggest civil rights movements of the world. The whole movement gained momentum after Geoge Floyd face racism and violence against the police. The fatal consequence led to people coming out on the streets and making their voices heard.
The whole movement did spark a lot of conversations which has by far proved to be beneficial. While the conversations are happening, a lot of brands were pulled down and made to look back on their racist practices. While a lot of brands have apologized and made a start for the better, newer companies are coming under the spotlight.
Anna Wintour, the Editor in chief at Vogue admitted to having made mistakes in the past like publishing content that has been intolerant and not making enough effort to promote black designers in the magazine. The 70-year-old editor sent out a companywide email apologizing for the same. She also admitted to not having enough employees of colour in her past 32-year-tenure. She wrote, “I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”
After the apology, a few Twitter threads were posted by Diet Prada, the infamous fashion watchdog. Employees of Vogue came forward to share their stories that ‘the letter didn’t detail’.
Here’s what the post read and looked like:
With an impressive media résumé, Shelby Ivey Christie was recruited as a media planner at Vogue in 2016. She tweeted that her time at the glossy was “the most challenging and miserable” of her career, adding that bullying from white colleagues was exhausting. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “A white male exec on the digital biz team dressed up in a chicken suit, with gold chains, sagging pants + rapped to our entire biz org as a meeting ‘kickoff’”, said one tweet. HR was alerted, but nothing was done. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Christie writes of Black employees being overqualified, underpaid, and overworked. She was assigned additional territories spanning the West Coast to Italy, would could stretch work days to 20 hours. Nepotism was also an issue. On Vogue’s social media team, two Black members were Ivy League grads while their white counterparts had “no prior relevant experience”. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Zara Rahim was hired as Vogue's communications director in 2017. A former spokesperson for Hillary Clinton, she also worked for President Obama before winding up Vogue. As the only WOC in a leadership role, she was given additional diversity responsibilities that equated an additional job. “I was told in the end I was ‘complaining too much’”. At her next job, her salary jumped $60k. “There are people who hold these keys and have held them for decades. They know what they are doing, fire them.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Journalist Noor Tagouri was never employed by Vogue, but her experience is telling of the racism that pervades legacy institutions. She was photographed for a feature in their Feb. 2019 issue, only to be misidentified in print as Pakistani actress Noor Bukhari. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In attempts to remedy the situation, she was offered a written feature, but wasn’t allowed to address the misidentification. Tagouri countered with a separate feature on the topic, but was told that Vogue wouldn’t publish two diversity pieces in one year. An offer to lead a free Diversity & Inclusion event was also shut down because “it would make it look like Vogue has ‘a problem’”. Eventually, they settled on a Town Hall, but ghosted Tagouri after a schedule mix up. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If the problem wasn’t obvious to the public then, it is now lol.
