Vogue’s Editor in Chief, Anna Wintour apologises for race related ‘mistakes’; Employees of colour come forward

The Black Lives Matter movement has raised quite a lot of questions against brand and the Conde Nast owned publication, Vogue is now on the radar.

The Black Lives Matter movement of 2020 has now become one of the biggest civil rights movements of the world. The whole movement gained momentum after Geoge Floyd face racism and violence against the police. The fatal consequence led to people coming out on the streets and making their voices heard.

The whole movement did spark a lot of conversations which has by far proved to be beneficial. While the conversations are happening, a lot of brands were pulled down and made to look back on their racist practices. While a lot of brands have apologized and made a start for the better, newer companies are coming under the spotlight.

Anna Wintour, the Editor in chief at Vogue admitted to having made mistakes in the past like publishing content that has been intolerant and not making enough effort to promote black designers in the magazine. The 70-year-old editor sent out a companywide email apologizing for the same. She also admitted to not having enough employees of colour in her past 32-year-tenure. She wrote, “I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

After the apology, a few Twitter threads were posted by Diet Prada, the infamous fashion watchdog. Employees of Vogue came forward to share their stories that ‘the letter didn’t detail’.

Here’s what the post read and looked like:

