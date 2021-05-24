Want to get Tara Sutaria's stunning looks? Recreate THESE 5 classic yet chic outfits in a jiffy

Recreate 5 of Tara Sutaria’s classic yet chic outfits for your next day out. Check it out

No matter what the occasion, Tara Sutaria has always managed to stay on top of her game. For every desi event, the actress picks out the most stunning traditional ensembles and the same is the case with her casual wardrobe. Always on-trend, Tara manages to tone down her looks and managed to keep things chic and comfortable. She does not like to go OTT with her wardrobe and it’s the understated glamour that we love. So, if you’re looking for a way to recreate her looks, we’ve got you covered!

Biker shorts

One of the most comfortable trends of the year, biker shorts when paired with anything in your casual closet will help you look trendy. Tara styled her black shorts with an oversized tshirt and matching chunky kicks and boy did it make a statement. Instead of making the outfit look like basic casuals, she added a chain necklace to add extra oomph to the look.

Tracksuits

Tracksuits are her go-to these days and to be honest, who wouldn’t want to stay comfortable and look trendy at the same time? The actress showed off her tones mid-riff in a cropped top while a crossbody Dior bag adds extra oomph to the look. Using casual elements and styling it with jewellery or a bag is a great way to elevate the look.

Pop of colour

Who doesn’t love classic blue jeans and white top combo? The actress loves the classics and the jean-Tshirt combo is the chicest thing ever. Now, instead of keeping things classic, Sutaria opted for a bright pink pair of strappy heels. It not only served as a pop of colour but also took the look to a whole new level.

Fun silhouettes

While sticking to the classic - blue jeans and white tee combo, Tara ditched her usual white tee for a statement top. This is a great way to make boring skinny jeans look cool. So, the next time you want to go out on a special date with your bae or a brunch with friends, you’ll know how to look chic!

Go classic

When nothing works, one of the best ways to look chic is to pick a statement piece and plan the outfit around it. In this case, Tara picked out a pair of brown flared pants. Now, the pants are the centre of attention which is why she paired it with a simple white tee, pointy pumps and a shoulder bag.

Credits :instagram

