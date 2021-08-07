We can’t stop gushing over Alia Bhatt’s hat collection: 4 types of hats we want to steal from her

has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her to her bridesmaid looks to her dazzling red carpet attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! Her Instagram feed is filled with aesthetic pictures from her at the beach, travelling across the oceans and having a gala time at a campfire. We definitely envy her lifestyle and her wardrobe. She has posted several pictures wearing different types of hats and we simply cannot get enough of it. Let’s check out the actress’ hat collection and the different ways to style each one of them!

Baseball Cap

Seems like Alia loves to wear her bae’s belongings especially when he is not around. She is seen posing in beau, ’s baseball cap and it definitely looks good on her. The black cap with the words ‘High as your expectations’ embarked on it, makes a strong style statement. She has teamed the cap with an oversized black T-shirt and added a feminine touch with gold hoop earrings.

Beach Hat

Alia looks like Little Ms. Sunshine as she is seen posing in a wide beach hat at the beach. There is no better way to achieve some protection from the sun than with a beach hat that will also add some extra glam to your outfit. This definitely does not mean you can skip your sunscreen. As Alia mentioned in her skincare routine, sunscreen is a must no matter where you go. But in addition with a beach hat, it is all the more protection with a lot more glam.

Beanie

We love Alia’s winter wardrobe! She is seen wearing an oversized knitted white pullover with denim shorts that perfectly complements the Mumbai winters. The pullover featured full sleeves that ended in long and narrow ribbed cuffs. She added a cherry on top with an off-white beanie. A beanie is a great accessory to style your winter outfits as it not only looks super adorable, but will also keep your ears warm and shielded from the cold wind.

Straw Hat

Alia is seen flaunting her no-makeup and no-filter face as she is seen chilling at the beach again wearing an adorable straw hat. The straw hat is a trend that is easy to adapt, even if you are not making the fashion week rounds. It is the perfect accessory for a long, summer road trip, a day at the beach, or just for running errands in the city.

Which hat worn by Alia Bhatt is your go-to choice? Let us know in the comments below.

