We stalked Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account & we think he is the unsung hero of men's fashion 

Surviving and making a mark in Bollywood is certainly not a cakewalk, irrespective of where you come from. One has to prove their mettle not just on one Friday but repeatedly whenever their film hits the big screen. It is extremely rare when we find a talent who breaks the mould and becomes the pioneer of versatility. has to be one of those few actors who is making a huge impact on the audiences and critics with every passing film.

Shahid Kapoor has been working in the industry for over 15 years now. The dapper actor has evolved from being the chocolate boy hero to now into a debonair massy actor. Apart from his impeccable acting skills, the Udta Punjab actor is also one of the best dressed leading men we have in the country. In the past few years we have seen men's fashion evolve like there's no tomorrow. Be it quirky, edgy, eclectic or avant-garde fashion, our favourite men are going all out to experiment and push the envelopes. Whenever Kapoor steps out we know that he is going to serve us a pretty good look which will leave us majorly awestruck.

As we stalked the handsome actor's Instagram we realised that his account was loaded with drool-worthy photos with some delicious sense of style. Check them out.



A leaf printed suit you ask? Well, trust the Kabir Singh actor to pull off anything super effeciently and with utmost ease. We love how he toned down the print but teaming it with a white t-shirt and shoes.

One can never have too many shoes. Shahid Kapoor definitely comes across as someone who loves and is obsessed with shoes. We are loving the torn jeans, simple tee and printed midnight blue blazer combination. Also, how handsome does he look with all his hair and beard perfectly groomed?

If evening formals look like this then we'd love to be dressed in them 24x7. If you're wanting to amp up your regular black skirt and trousers combination then just pair it up with a metallic jacket just like the 38 year old did. Alos, do not forget those shoes, they are literally to die for.

Its unbelievable how Shahid can make even a simple kurta pyjama look extremely ultra-modern. We love the sleek tapered pants and those brown oxfords definitely stand out. Extra points for the messy hairdo.

Not a lot of men would actually dare to opt for an all print suit, but Kapoor does. We love the way he is even making the OTT prints look elegant, classy and extremely stylish. What we are loving all the more is the use of those black oxfords with mini silver studs detailing on them! Love!

What do you think about Shahid Kapoor's sense of style? Do you think this dapper actor can pull off almost anything? Also, is he the best dressed actor we have currently? Comment below and let us know.

