We want it all: Kanye West’s Yeezy to foray into the beauty, makeup and ‘aromatherapy pillows’ circuit?

Kanye West filed Yeezy trademark for beauty, skincare and fragrance products. Currently, the brand only retails apparel and accessories.

Yeezy made waves in the fashion industry almost as soon as it was launched in 2009 in collaboration with Nike and then took it to Adidas in 2013. Anyone who knows anything about athleisure and sneakers is a big fan of the brand. Back in 2017, there were rumours about Yeezy’s foray into the beauty space with the name Donda (after his mom) but no products followed and that was that.

Recently, TMZ reported that Kanye West’s team have filed a Yeezy trademark that would cover an array of makeup, skin, nail and hair care products along with ‘scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows’. Not just that but he has also filed trademarks for toothpaste, Yeezy brand baby wipes, deodorant and shaving cream as well.

Looks like Kanye is all set to take your self-care and beauty game up to another level. The 21-Grammy award winner was last seen participating in Black Lives Matter protests in the Chicago area while he pledged to back more black-owned businesses and also spoke about setting up a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter and donated a mighty sum to other charities.

This latest venture would be in direct competition with his wife Kim Kardashian-West and his (half) sister-in-law Kylie Jenner. Kim K founded KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance back in 2017. The products retail online and in Ulta and Sephora. The queen of lip kits, Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 followed by Kylie skin in 2019. We have seen countless collabs between these two brands as well.

So what does the future hold, will this be a friendly competition or are we witnessing the building of a Kardashian-Jenner-West empire that covers everything you need? Only time will tell.

What do you think about Yeezy beauty and Yeezy aromatherapy pillows and pine cones? Let us know in the comments below.

