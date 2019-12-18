Wedding Fashion: THESE sarees from Kajol's wardrobe are perfect for your BFF's mehendi

Are you still left to pick a saree for your BFFs mehendi function? If yes, then here are some saree choices from Kajol's wardrobe that'll make you look like an ethnic diva and you'll surely receive some compliments.

Weddings are not only one of the most auspicious day for the bride, but her BFF and the bridesmaids are equally excited too. Be it Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi, Cocktail or the Bachelorette, a friend is equally excited to get dolled up for her BFF’s wedding. If you are a bridesmaid or if your BFF is getting married soon, I am sure you might've chosen the outfits by now. But for girls, who still have to choose something for the mehendi or the Haldi function, then don't worry because we've got you covered with this one. If you are planning to wear a saree and are looking for some inspiration, then the search is over, since Kajol's saree collection is a perfect inspiration for all you girls out there.

Read below to find out some sarees from Kajol's wardrobe that'll be perfect for your BFF's wedding. These sarees are timeless, chic and the intricate work makes each one of them unique.

Pink gota and zari saree:

If you love traditional sarees and are planning to go all ethnic, then this type of saree should be your pick. This pink gota saree with zari panna bandhani blouse is an ideal for the mehendi. The amalgamation of bandhani and gota makes this saree ethnic and royal. Pair it with a choker and earrings like Kajol, or you can also add some statement bangles and go all out for the function.

Blue neelam chakori chidiya chandni sari:

This blue saree worn by Kajol is simple, elegant and easy to carry. The material and design of the saree make it elegant, and you don't have to take much effort to style it. If you want to wear something simple and stand out of the crowd, then this royal blue saree should be your pick.

Yellow Raw Mango silk saree:

What we love about the saree is its bright yellow colour and the thick border of parrot green. The silk saree is simple, but the blouse has intricate work on it, and is best suited for Mehendi. The colour is perfect for the function, and it looks simple yet attractive. If don't want to opt for a heavy saree, then this should be your pick.

Shivani and Narresh Coco tassel saree:

If you want to look like a diva and take some insta worthy pictures, then go for this one. The tassels on the border of the saree do complete justice with the hutti bustier. The print and the design of the blouse makes it exquisite and elegant. Keep the look basic like Kajol and let the saree speak volumes for you.

Cream Jamawar jali saree:

Want to look like royalty by giving yourself an ethnic makeover? If yes, then opt for this Jamawar jali saree worn by Kajol. Tiny pearls, jaali, and georgette, all work to accentuate the magnificence of the saree. Just pair it with jhumkas and you are good to go.

Which one will be your pick? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More