Welcome 2021: Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: ALL the outfits celebrities wore on NYE

Here is a complete roundup of all the leading ladies and what they wore to ring in 2021 in style!

2020 was an extremely long year. One that most of us wanted to say goodbye to, as soon as we could. While most of us were holed up at home, celebrating the new year in what small way we could, some celebrities managed to get out and welcome the new year with full gusto, in the midst of scenic views! Here's a look at who wore what to ring in NYE 2021.



For a small gathering at home that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted, the actress who is expecting her first child, picked out a glamorous dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock as she posed cosily with hubby.



The actress kept her NYE look casual as she struck multiple happy poses with sister Isa Kaif, looking radiant as ever in a simple red tank top that she neatly tucked into blue denim shorts. Her hair was not styled and she looked absolutely flawless sans makeup as well!



Holidaying in Ranthambore National Park with her family and beau , Alia looked radiant as she kept it cosy on the chilly evening in a red faux fur oversized coat that she wore over a simple balck sequin dress and white boots to keep her warm. Gold hoop earrings completed her look.

Ananya Panday

Giving us vacation goals, Ananya Panday rocked multiple beachy looks during her Maldives vacation. To ring in the New Year with Ishaan Khatter, Pandey rocked a pink and yellow tie dye dress from I Am Gia and paired a shell necklace with her ootn.

Kiara Advani

Also on vacation in the Maldives with , Kiara Advani shared a picture of herself in the midst of the islands surrounded by greenery. She posed casually in a red bikini and a sarong around her waist while a bandana secured her hair and sunglasses completed her look.



Ringing in the New Year with beau , Malaika Arora put her most fashionable foot forward and amped up the dazzle in a silver pantsuit that she styled with a matching bralette that she wore beneath. With her hair pulled back into a slick bun, minimal makeup and red lips completed her look.

Kriti Sanon

The actress stepped out to ring in an early New Year with close friend and designer Manosh Mlahotra at his residence. For the celebrations with MM and gal pals, Kriti picked out a simple mustard yellow high-low flare dress that she styled with yellow chunky heels and a simple sling bag.

Who according to you looked best while bringing in the new year? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma rings in the New Year in a gorgeous dress by Falguni & Shane Peacock; Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×