THIS is what Bella Hadid’s MET Gala 2020 look would’ve been

Sam Visser, a celebrity makeup artist revealed what Bella Hadid’s makeup look would’ve been at the MET Gala 2020 if it weren’t postponed due to the Coronavirus. Check it out

The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the world coming to a standstill. With companies all over the world suffering major losses in sales, the world is facing an issue like no other. People have stopped or limited their movement and are confined to their houses. Now, this has made it utterly difficult for events to take place. Galas or balls like the annual one at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has been postponed indefinitely as we wait for the Coronavirus outbreak to halt.

Its the start of May and it could’ve been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year with who’s who of the fashion industry making an appearance on the red carpet. Now, since the chances of that happening anytime soon are quite negligible. The Vogue magazine has tried a lot to keep the fashion spirit high by coming up with the #MetGalaChallenge where people can dress up at the confines of their homes.

Now, reminiscing about the fact that what could’ve been, Bella Hadid’s makeup artist for the Met Gala shared a few portraits of the model and captioned it, ‘WHAT WOULD’VE BEEN...MET 2020 SCREEN TEST’. In the portraits, Bella appears to be a redhead with bangs covering most of her forehead. Dewy skin with faux freckles and lips painted in a bold brown shade completed the model’s glam look. It was nothing short of stunning and we could only imagine how it would’ve been on May 5 if it weren’t for the COVID-19 virus.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×