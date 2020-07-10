When Aishwarya Rai wore a black outfit with silver jewellery, traditional anklets and red sandals at the beach

We’re back with yet another Flashback Friday and this time around we took ourselves back to 2003 when Aishwarya Rai made an appearance on the Cannes beach.

We are always looking forward to Fridays because that’s when we dig deep into our archives and look for some of the most stunning pictures, fashion faux pas and some of the most iconic moments! While looking back brings us immense joy, it also shows us how far we’ve come and how the fashion game has changed through the decades. While the narrative of fashion in Bollywood is truly changed and evolved, it’s always fun to look back at the simpler times.

This brings us to our look for the day from 2003 which shows you how laidback celebrities were at the start of the century. For the photocall of the movie, Bride and Prejudice, Aishwarya Rai took to the Cannes beach in all-black attire. While we know black bikinis make you look super glamorous, her attire consisted of a black bralette with a one-shouldered bodycon tee that was styled with a handkerchief cut skirt. Ms Rai then styled her all-black beach ensemble with traditional silver jewellery that consisted of a pendant-necklace, belt that looked more like a Kamar band and traditional anklets.

With matte makeup and glossy lips, she styled her curly hair in a side partition with most of the chunk pinned at the back. Adding to her look, she opted for red open-toed sandals that peeked through the beach sand.

We thought that the colour of the outfit with the jewellery and sandals seemed a bit too much for the beach.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

