When Alia Bhatt wore a black lehenga to a red carpet event and left the world gasping for air

Throwing it back to the times when Alia Bhatt was new to the industry and wore a gorgeous lehenga for one of her initial red carpet appearances.

19-year-old made her debut with ’s teen drama, Student of the Year. The movie was soon a popular one with Alia’s career sky-rocketing after that. She starred in some of the best movies like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, 2 States and Gully Boy to name a few. However, while looking back at some of the most iconic looks of hers, we found out this gem - Alia Bhatt in one of her first Manish Malhotra lehengas.

Worn at a red carpet, the lehenga turned a lot of heads with its tie-up blouse detailing on the back. Adding to it, the skimpy blouse showed enough skin while her net lehenga gracefully brushed the floor. The lehenga was definitely a rage in 2013 as it was one of her very first red carpet appearances after the release of Student of the Year. What stole the show was the bright fuchsia pink dupatta that was gracefully draped and pinned to her sleeveless blouse.

The then 20-year-old glammed up for the look with kohl-clad eyes, lip gloss and side-parted curls that showed off her almost bareback.

We are absolutely in love with these throwback pictures and cannot fathom how far she has come when it comes to fashion and films.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like this throwback look of Alia Bhatt? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also, drop-in suggestions of whose throwback look would you like to see next.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :PINKVILLA

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More