When celeb brides proved the best vows are exchanged with a red attire

A red attire has long been at the fore as the ideal bridal trousseau. Life sure has options to give and has blurred the lines by letting ivory and pink also have their moment. But, we highly doubt this hue will reserve a backseat, it swept many hearts, and floors infinite times. Need we remind you of celeb brides who swore by all things red?

It was in November 2018 that Lake Como was lit with opulent details when actress and tied the knot with their akin present around. The intimate wedding had the groom clad in a Sabyasachi Mukerjee Kanjeevaram sherwani, while the bride dressed in a red Kanjeevaram saree that was picked from Bengaluru’s renowned store, The House of Angadi that remains a hub for wedding shopping. The Advaya collection’s brocade drape entailed zari gold threads and had the motifs of a bird. It held reverence to her roots, she was the perfect Konkani bride. Her accessories complemented her regal saree through jhumkas, choker, maang tikka, and kadas. The Bajirao Mastani actress brought her love for Kohl-rimmed and smokey eye makeup along with matte skin that created the perfect base.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress has always been the one celebrating handloom sarees and her wedding number made for a glorious inspiration. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi sealed the deal one afternoon in Mumbai. The bride chose a Banarasi saree that was decked with patterns in metallic gold that ran all through the saree and a broad border that sat well. The b-town actor’s makeup stayed subtle, and a red dupatta with a gold border played as a veil which helped complete her look along with exquisite jewellery like a gold choker, jhumkas, and maang tikka with green Kundan that matched her bangles. Her husband found comfort in a white kurta, jacket, and churidar pants.

The pandemic couldn’t put a hiatus on most weddings and Singer Neha Kakkar’s big day with Rohanpreet Singh is a testament. It was every bit of lavishness brought most enticingly but did her red lehenga garner some extra attention? It sure did receive comparisons with ’s Sabyasachi red lehenga she wore at Jaipur for her wedding in 2018. Although it looked so very alike, Neha’s lehenga set was from designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Her Kali skirt and blouse bore floral motifs that were embroidered meticulously. Pearls, diamonds, and Kundan made entry through her jewellery. While her glittery eyelids made for a winning look, her kaleeras in hand looked well teamed. Her partner wore the same designer’s sherwani set, both bringing the best of red to the table.

Not all that’s swanky news proved Uri Director, Aditya Dhar and who married recently surrounded the most natural backdrop. Aditya chose white embroidered sherwani, and the bride opted for her mother’s vintage silk saree that entailed goldwork and was paired with a blouse that came with floral motifs woven on it. Her maternal grandmother’s red dupatta was her veil and jewels like a gold choker, maang tikka, fingering, and kaleeras sealed the look along with Pahaadi gifted by her grandma. The Vicky Donor actress was that bride who made the simple look the best one yet.

Whose attire is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

