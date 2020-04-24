When Deepika Padukone & Kangana Ranaut wore Anushka Sharma’s bridal jhumkas by Sabyasachi

In today’s fashion flashback, we took a look back at the time Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut wore Anushka Sharma’s bridal jhumkas by Sabyasachi. Check it out

They say ‘no outfit is complete without the right pair of shoe’ and we feel the same for jewellery. Jewellery has the power to make or break the look. Especially when it is the star of the ensemble. The same goes for Bollywood celebrities who have managed to create quite a lot of trends with their amazing sense of style. When it comes to jewellery, ethnic choker necklaces became a thing right after Bollywood divas gave their stamp of approval. But, no fashion fad can compete with the jewellery classic - jhumkas.

Jhumkas have managed to become an imperative piece of jewellery in every woman’s wardrobe including that of B-Town divas. So, we took a look back at one such piece that has caught eyes of not one, not two but three Bollywood beauties.

We saw the then bride who wore a gorgeous pair of Sabyasachi jhumkas on her wedding day. She wore it with matha patti, choker necklace and a dupatta that made her look gorgeous than ever. The jhumkas were made of uncut diamonds with pink beaded details on the bottom that gracefully brushed her shoulders.

Deepika wore the same jhumkas by Sabyasachi for an event. She styled the same pair of jhumkas with an embroidered beige saree and sleek hair.

When we talked about the iconic face-off moment, a fan was happy to point the fact that even had worn the jhumkas as she graced the cover of a Bazaar magazine.

If nothing, all three divas showed us three different ways to style the pair of earrings and we have their looks listed down on our list. Who do you think wore it the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

