When Deepika Padukone posed in a desi red ensemble alongside Shah Rukh Khan at the Om Shanti Om premiere

While we are all still locked away in home quarantine, we often find ourselves wandering in the depths of our archives looking for some of the most iconic looks. Today, we’ve found a rather great gem and to be honest, we are a little proud of ourselves there.

So, let us take you back in time to the premiere that may have changed lives. If not for all it did change for the debutante, who now is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Today’s #FashionFlashback features Deepika Padukone who stepped out looking her gorgeous self back in 2007.

For the night, the diva opted for a rather bold colour - red. She made sure all eyes were on her as she opted for a desi lehenga choli. She styled her embellished lehenga skirt with short kurta like choli. Adding to the look, she draped an equally embellished dupatta over her shoulders as though covering up her outfit.

What seems off is her glam. While the base, blush, eye makeup and brows look flawless there’s something really wrong with the under-eye concealer. It seems brighter than the rest of the face making everything look cakey. Adding to her look is a long diamond bindi and dangler earrings. Her layered hair was left open which did manage to balance out the OTT red ensemble.

She posed alongside her Om Shanti Om co-star, Shah Ruh Khan who looked dapper in a black suit.

Considering this was Deepika’s first-ever premiere she did manage to steal a lot of hearts! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

