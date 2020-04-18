When Deepika Padukone wore the same Balmain dress as Kylie Jenner and made heads turn

While we are missing celebrities dressing up during the quarantine, we took a look back at our favourite faceoff moment.

Fashion faceoffs have been our favourite thing ever. We love to see celebrities style the same outfit in different ways and add their own touch to the look. So, while we are sitting at home with very little on our agendas, we took a look back at all our favourite faceoff moments. While doing so, we found out this iconic moment and thought of sharing it with you.

Dated back 4 years, the 2016 faceoff literally snagged thousands of comments on our social media. and Kylie Jenner are seen wearing the same Balmain X H&M dress. The full-sleeved velvet dress bore embellishments throughout with padded shoulders that made for a powerful look.

This is from the time when Kylie was Balmain’s brand ambassador and wore the embellished velvet dress with a metal belt that cinched her waist and showed off her hourglass figure. Long centre-parted straight-haired bob, copper eyes and neutral-toned lip made for a stunning hair and makeup look. She then styled the black minidress with a pair of black thigh-high boots and made a show-stopping statement.

DP, on the other hand, wore the same dress sans the belt at the launch of Big Boss 10. She also styled the dress with thigh-high boots. Now, coming to her hair and makeup, she pulled her hair in a sleek centre-parted ponytail and opted for a classic winged eyeliner and nude lips.

It has been 4 years now and the dilemma still continues - who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments section below.

