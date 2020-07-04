  1. Home
When Deepika Padukone wore a white saree with a green blouse to the premiere of Chandni Chowk to China

Throwing it back to this gorgeous look that Deepika Padukone pulled off during the premiere of Chandni Chowk to China. Check it out
When Deepika Padukone wore a white saree with a green blouse to the premiere of Chandni Chowk to ChinaWhen Deepika Padukone wore a white saree with a green blouse to the premiere of Chandni Chowk to China
We always love our ‘Fashion Flashbacks’ and often take them too seriously. Taking a look back at how celebrity’s style has evolved over the years and the stark difference we see in their ‘then and now’ photos. Call it our guilty pleasure or our love to bring these old and archived photos to you we’re back and this time around we have these gorgeous pictures from a decade ago!

As tacky as you’d think that embellished sarees look now, it was all the rage in later years of the 2000’s. Deepika Padukone chose to keep it trendy as it was and opted for an embellished white drape. She styled it with a crushed green velvet blouse with mesh top half and diamond embellishments on top. The nine-yard was loosely draped over her shoulder while her bright green blouse peeked through. 

While the saree was enough to make a statement she kept the rest of the look simple with a sleek low bun. Adding to it, Deepika glammed up the look with sparkly eyeshadow, a line of kohl and flawless base. She completed the look with a glossy brown lip and a diamond bindi completed her look. 

We’re always in it or a treat when we dig into our archives and look back at how the celebrities have glowed up! What are your thoughts about Deepika Padukone’s transformation? Do let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :getty images

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

She is soooo pretty

