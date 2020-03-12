When Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to rock a thigh high slit while being pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/21_5_0.jpg?itok=4lMZMHFI

We time and again look back at all the iconic looks from Bollywood beauties and this look by Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely has our hearts. Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been known to be a hands-on mommy of Taimur Ali Khan and there’s no denying that! From strolling with him at film sets to carrying him along to outdoor location, the B-Town beauty has always been known to be ‘the best of both worlds’. While the diva hasn’t stopped working, she has definitely set some major example for all the women across the country.

When we look back, it is safe to say that the Begum of Bollywood has been making this statement with her actions from the start of her pregnancy. She has literally worked till the very last week before her labour and definitely didn’t miss out on the fun. From attending parties to the red carpet, she has done it all and it is safe to say that Bebo does nothing without making a statement.

So, we took a look back to one of her stunning maternity looks that managed to steal our hearts and also that of the entire film fraternity. The diva who partied alongside her husband, , sister, Karisma Kapoor and a bunch of other friends made sure to make a statement in a gorgeous gown.

While pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo made a statement in an olive green wonder with one-shouldered neckline and a thigh-high slit. She definitely broke all the notions that were surrounded around pregnant women and the way they dressed.

We had definitely turned fans way back in the ‘90s and we fell in love with her all over again in 2016 as she turned mommy in 2016.

What are your thoughts about her rocking maternity look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :

Read More