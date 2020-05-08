When Katrina Kaif made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival with red hair and left the world talking

Throwback to 2015 when Katrina Kaif walked the Cannes red carpet looking gorgeous as ever. Check it out

In today’s #FashionFlashback we took a road down memory lane and let's just say we are rather impressed by what we have achieved here. With too much time on our hands during this quarantine, we dug up our archives and let’s just say we’ve found some of the most stunning looks and we’ll definitely share them with you over the next few weeks.

So coming back to the topic in hand, we took a look back and found these jaw-dropping photos of none other than . Shot back in 2015 (which believe it or not was five years ago) the then 31-year-old attended the Cannes Film Festival looking no less than a diva. But what makes her looks from the event so special? Well, for starters her hair was completely red which ensured all eyes were on her.

Moving on to the two looks she served, she made her red carpet debut in a gorgeous strapless gown by Oscar De La Renta. The black lacy number bore sheer details with the white fabric peeking through. The corset top perfectly accentuated her curves while she pulled her curled hair to the side to show some skin.

With heavy eye makeup and a neutral lip, she rounded off the stunning look.

For her second look, it’s rather surprising that she made an extremely daring and experimental choice of wearing red on the carpet. With red hair, a totally red outfit does seem to be a daring choice, but Kat definitely seemed to rock it with every bit of ease. The Ellie Saab gown bore a classic silhouette with full sleeves, high-neck and a mermaid trail gracefully brushing the floor.

Adding to it was a neutral glam and again a ‘red’ lipstick. You’d think so much red together would create issues, but Kat seemed to pull it all off.

What are your thoughts about her looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

