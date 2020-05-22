When Suhana Khan wore a Balmain dress worth a person’s annual salary and proved she has expensive taste

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is a girl of expensive taste and this luxurious Balmain dress serves as enough proof.

In Bollywod, star kids have it all. They get a lot of attention and love from fans and people across the world and a great example here is Taimur Ali Khan. Whether they enter the industry or not, they are surely given a lot of love from people and ofcourse, the paparazzi. They easily bag headlines and , , Shanaya Kapoor and serve as great examples here.

Another such budding diva (in her own right) is ’s daughter, . The 2000’s born Starkid turned 20 today and looking at her we can only know that she is a girl with expensive taste. Why are we saying this? To prove our point, here’s a throwback from this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

In a series of pictures that features her with a group of friends and family, Ms Khan is seen. While she seems to be having a good time, it is her ensemble that caught our attention. The diva opted for a black one-shouldered mini dress by Balmain. The dress features an embellished gold dragon that goes around.

She pulls off the dress like a pro with brush open hair and gold strappy heels. Her ensemble definitely stole our heart which is why we got to researching and found out that it was worth USD 5658 which is almost worth INR 4,07,408.82.

Case in point here, she is a girl with expensive taste and if you’ve got it all, who wouldn’t want to indulge in some retail therapy?

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

