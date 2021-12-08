Off White stores across the world pay tribute to the late Virgil Abloh by filling shelves with flowers

One designer's death that came as a shock to the fashion world, was that of Virgil Abloh. The founder of Off-White and creative director at Louis Vuitton had a large client base with some of the biggest celebrity clients. Everybody from Gigi Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner to Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor mourned the designer's unexpected death at the age of 41 due to a rare Cancer.

Following his death, Off-White stores all over the world paid tribute to the late founder by replacing the clothing and hardware on the shelves of their stores all over the world, with floral installations and also paying homage to the label's Spring/Summer 2020 show. Not just that, Virgil Forever on LED message boards and the late designer's favourite quotes too have been added to the front of the stores. Fans of Abloh too have taken over the walls and windows leaving heartfelt notes in the form of graffiti or post-it notes.

Abloh's unexpected death caused a stir across the globe. The late designer stood for equal rights and opportunities and was encouraging of new designers. He also hoped to bring forward and create a space for Black designers in fashion, enabling equal representation and opportunities.

Off-White stores in London, Hong Kong, Paris, Seoul, Miami, New York and Tokyo have shared floral installations on their Instagram handles in remembrance of the founder.

