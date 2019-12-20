Off White x Nike Dunk Lows have released today and fans are losing their mind

Men and shoes are a great combination. If you notice then men are more possible about their shoes than their girlfriends and better halves. Well in what seems like a super good news we have a new collaboration with Off White x Nike Dunk Lows which will be released today

You give a girl the right pair of shoes and before you know it, she'll conquer the World. This has always been a major and moving saying for as long as we can remember. When you've got the right pair of footwear, you feel more comfortable in your skin and not to forget you feel extremely confident too. However, 'right pair of shoes' does not necessarily have to be heels and feel comfortable and confident in the good shoes does not have to be limited only for the fairer gender.

Yes! Men and shoes are a great combination. If you notice then men are more possible about their shoes than their girlfriends and better halves. Well in what seems like a super good news we have a new collaboration with Off White x Nike Dunk Lows which will be released today. Clearly the makers and designers have hit the bulls eye with this one and fans just can't wait to get their hands on these. The super cool pair of shoes are available to shop from the 20th December, i.e. today on wards.

Another key alteration to these pair of swanky shoes are that the double laces will almost be covering up the entire front portion of the shoe. Hang tabs will still be swinging along the standard lace unit. It will however be complementing Virgil Abloh's collaborative kit of bold-faced text along the medial.

This definitely is huge news for all the shoe lovers and we are so sure that these are going to be sold out before we know it.

Credits :SNEAKER NEWS

