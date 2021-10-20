Who said beige is boring? 7 Times Deepika Padukone showed how to ace the colour effortlessly

There's no denying that Deepika Padukone is one of the hottest stars right now. Consistently reigning on top in the commercial mainstream cinema, Deepika is all ready to take the plunge into Hollywood. Apart from her movie choices, we have witnessed massive evolution in Deepika's personal style. From her on-screen looks to her off-duty picks, her noteworthy choices are sure to inspire your fall wardrobe.

We are aware that beige might not be your go-to colour this season, but before completely rejecting this neutral shade we are here to change your mind. We have brought out a list where we will show you how this Piku actress pulls off this colour flawlessly and elegantly. So sit back and take inspiration from Deepika herself on how to ace beige this fall/winter. Scroll below to know more.

During the Chaapak promotions, Deepika wore a half-sleeved collared beige jumpsuit from Zara. It fitted DP's slender frame while the pants were a little flared. Her hair was done in waves and accessori chunky gold necklace. She went with leopard pumps to contrast her outfit. For her glam, she opted for a shimmery brown eyeshadow, filled-in brows and nude lips.

We were also surprised when Deepika pulled off a beige tracksuit in the coolest manner in an Instagram reel that she made with her uber cool husband, Ranveer Singh. She pulled off the floral tracksuit by Masaba Gupta with a matching bucket hat and white sneakers. Her short hair was again done in waves with minimal makeup and a little blush, she looked sassy.

From her 2018 Cannes trip, Deepika returned to Mumbai in a Maxmara bodycon dress layering over a beige trenchcoat that she teamed with beige heels from Gianvito Rossi. She wore retro sunglasses from Marc Jacobs and accessorised with a bottle green Burberry handbag. Letting her hair down in waves, she looked like a total boss lady.

Recently, Deepika again stepped out in a beige ensemble. Dressed to nines, Deepika wore a beige ribbed top with matching baggy pants. The full sleeve collared top hugged her body and we know how much DP loves her baggy pants. She went with beige heels and we are very sure no one could have pulled off this neutral look better than her. Hair tied in a sleek bun, flawless base, nude lips complemented the outfit.

Deepika even influenced her hubby to embrace the colour as the couple stepped out in brown and beige shades. Deepika wore beige separates layered with a brown overcoat along with a Bottega Veneta bag and a matching beige mask. Whereas Ranveer was seen in a checkered co-ords and a beige trenchcoat.

It is established that beige is growing on Deepika. For a dinner date, the Om Shanti Om actress wore a long satin beige shirt with a darker shade trench coat. Her cut-out trousers along with brown pumps is neutral dressing done right. A matching mask, bronze eyeshadow with a top knot looked effortless on her.

For another trip to the airport, Deepika wore a beige turtleneck top with a lighter shade tie-up coat by JW Anderson paired with black pants and boots. Black sunnies, minimal makeup with hair tied up in a bun she looked flawless.

Which look do you think she pulled off smoothly? Tell us in the comments.

