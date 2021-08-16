Who wore what at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding this weekend

Joyful celebrations have just begun for the Kapoor family as Sunita and Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter got hitched to long-time beau Karan Boolani on 14 August 2021! Rhea Kapoor - established producer, designer and celebrity stylist had been dating the popular filmmaker for 13 years before tying the knot at a close-knit ceremony with family and friends this weekend.

The intimate ceremony took place at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence, with sister -Ahuja, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja, younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and cousins Anshula, , Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor among other family members were visibly ecstatic! Close friends Masaba Gupta and Karishma Karamchandani were also spotted.

Although close-knit, the special evening was bound to have some of the most ravishing, flamboyant and iconic fashion moments. Take a look at who wore what at this star-studded affair!

The newlyweds’ FIRST PICTURE out

After a long wait, Rhea Kapoor posted the first photograph of the couple today with a heartwarming note. The couple look ethereal, elegant and no less than royalty in this outfit to mark their special day. Rhea stuns in a white lehenga and gold jewelry and a unique, minimalistic bejeweled veil. Karan opted for a golden sherwani and red saafa to match the subtle elegance of his bride.

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

This power couple was all smiles as they posed together for their younger sister’s wedding. Sonam looked utterly glamorous in pastel green floor length, bandhgala anarkali set with gold floral intricacies by designer and close friend Anamika Khanna. Her exquisite kundan jewelry, especially the statement maang tika stole our hearts! Dapper Anand Ahuja perfectly complemented the diva in a grey, blue and white kurta set.

Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor

These 2 Gen Z fashionistas known for their impeccable styles were seen looking stunning in elegant desi avatars. Khushi in a radiant yellow, embellished lehenga with minimal gold jewelry, and Shanaya in a rust-orange lehenga set by Arpita Mehta paired with a mirror blouse and striped organza dupatta looked the perfect picture for the bride’s ecstatic sisters!

Anil Kapoor

The beaming father of the bride Anil Kapoor kept it simple yet elegant as he stepped out to distribute sweets and celebrate with the paparazzi in a royal blue kurta, opalescent white dhoti and a luxurious string of pearls around his neck!

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor

This sibling-duo, cousins of the bride, posed for a warm picture together and stole everybody’s hearts! The actor kept it simple in a blue kurta and white pyjamas, while his sister Anshula looked the picture-perfect princess in a gorgeous red half-draped saree, with a floral dupatta, intricately embroidered blouse and statement gold earrings!

Masaba Gupta

Close friend of the family Masaba Gupta looked sleek and her signature quirkily elegant self as she made an entrance wearing a beautiful sharara set from her own label. Her ensemble featured a halter neck printed peplum kurta paired with matching flared sharara pants, statement gold studs and a sleek bun.

We wish the new couple Rhea and Karan a very happy married life ahead!