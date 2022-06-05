World Environment Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Dia Mirza: Celebs who nailed sustainable fashion

We love fashion but how about we do it guilt-free? Can't live without fashion, then how can we live without the earth and all of its mighty blessings? It's vital to take the baby or big steps that can conserve the resources around us and the very planet we live on. From the toxicity of the usage of plastics to indulging in fast fashion, we're in for a loss if we continue to swear by these harmful habits. This World Environment Day, let's pledge to be conscious and make wise choices. Here's a look at how Bollywood divas such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor Dia Mirza, and a few others have found joy and love in marching towards sustainable fashion.

Alia Bhatt

The term 'earth' is indeed synonymous with love and care. When you do these, know that you've made a huge good impact. The RRR actress has time and again, take the path of ethical and sustainable fashion. She's also made a case as a bride who curated an outfit with so many fabric patches from her old ensembles. Here's another favourite, the gorgeous saree from Demi-couture's label, Bloni Atelier. This was a blend of a recycled nylon base, repurposed degradable faux leather, and metallic parachute. Put together with a sleeveless and plunging neckline silver blouse, Ami Patel styled this desi look with jhumkas and rings.

Dia Mirza

From rooting for the myriad weaves of India, artisans, and their contributions to sustainable fashion, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has been super vocal about these. As beautiful as always, this Archana Jaju hand-painted Kalamkari yellow saree was teamed with a green silk blouse. She kept her desi look just so stunning with gold accessories.

Vidya Balan

Somebody who lives and breathes by the adage, "Vocal for Local", the Shakuntala Devi actress has proved that our future can be brighter and healthier, if ethical practices of fashion are followed. One such inspiration includes a vibrant flower printed co-ordinated set by Ayush Kejriwal. Designed with natural fibers, this prevents the usage of nylon or polyester. Pretty, priceless, and forever!

Shraddha Kapoor

The Stree starlet's fashion dictionary has all that we need to take lessons from. Do you think a celeb never really repeats outfits? Shraddha does it and is so proud. Do you love vegan food? From Torqadorn's faux leather pants to bags, this diva also adores Stella McCartney's creation which also takes the route of sustainable fashion.

Anushka Sharma

Jumpsuit at the ready served chic with a purpose. Now, that is the goal! The mother-of-one rocked Nimish Shah's one-piece creation under the brand, Shift. Driven towards the eco-friendly approach, this brand thrives on sustainable fashion. This Khaki-hued baggy-fit jumpsuit also had an in-built belt and was paired with suede matching shoes.

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Nora Fatehi in blue bodycon dresses shows how to party like a queen in full glam mode