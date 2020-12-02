World’s first Muslim Hijabi model, Halima Aden takes a step back from the fashion industry

The Somali-American supermodel quits the fashion industry to embrace her faith. Find out more

The 23-year-old model, Halima Aden is the first-ever Hijabi model to make it big in the fashion industry and now she’s taken a step back to embrace her faith. Her first-ever fashion campaign was with Rihanna who let her embrace her culture as she went on wearing her hijab for the campaign. She then went on to wear a hijab on many of the world runways and fashion campaigns.

In a post by the popular social media handle, Diet Prada, it looks like the model is quitting the fashion industry because it forced her to compromise with her beliefs. In a few stories she made on her Instagram handle, she pulled back old photos and claimed how ‘I was very UNCOMFORTABLE’ and ‘This just ain’t me.’

Halima further claimed how she was given jeans to wear as a hijab which she has actually never worn in her life. She often resorts to wearing skirts and dresses but never jeans. ‘It defeats the purpose’ she claimed in the next story where she claimed to be a ‘hot hijabi’ that which Aden claims was ‘a hot mess.’ The model further said how she was trying to ‘live the best of both worlds.’

She further wrote, “I was just so desperate back then for any ‘representation,’ that I lost touch with who I was.” She then went on to accept her flaws and said, ‘I had to make those mistakes to be the role model you can trust," Halima spoke to her followers. “Remember, I had no one before me paving the way so mistakes are part of the learning experience. I did good, but that isn't enough. We gotta have these conversations in order to change the system truly.”

