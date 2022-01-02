Yami Gautam proves denim is a classic winner as she rocks THIS chic dress with a Fendi bag: Yay or Nay?

If there's one ensemble that keeps getting its jaw-dropping treatment, it's the denim dress. Tell us for real, who wouldn't appreciate a denim outfit be it your loose-fit jeans, tops, shorts, or skirts? This fabric is loved all-year-long and you know it's the shortcut to looking polished. Most of us call it the one-and-only outfit that never fits into the miss category, always sits at the top of the hit list. It's a given we say, and hope you agree with how fabulous this can get.

Here's a pretty inspiration alert. We spotted Yami Gautam today dressed up like a doll and trust us you won't pass up this outfit without bookmarking it right away. The 33-year-old picked out a denim blue dress as her OOTD that featured a V-neck and had multiple fabric buttons. This mini dress stuck to her midriff tight and also came with half sleeves that consisted of ruched details at both ends. She accessorised her look with oversized black sunglasses that looked quite offbeat, thanks to their shape. She carried Fendi's medium sunshine shopper bag coloured all green.

The Ginny Weds Sunny actress' square-shaped bag was curated with mesh that had a 3D effect due to its texture. The FF motif ran all over the Rs. 2,12,365.04 bag and it also entailed double glass handles in shades of red and brown. She completed her casual look with white lace-up shoes with blocked heels. It also consisted of a quilted texture and had a red and blue buckle. She had her hair pulled back and tied into a pony and masked up with a black piece.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

