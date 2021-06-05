Yami Gautam’s bridal trousseau was all about keeping simplicity and elegance alive

Yami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding and we love everything about her simple bridal trousseau.

left the whole internet in shock as she shared a photo from her nuptials with Aditya Dhar. Her wedding ceremony was an intimate one that was reportedly held in Himachal Pradesh. The actress tied the knot with her URI: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar and right from the photos, the bridal attire and the small guest list, everything screams simplicity.

Coming to her bridal trousseau, the actress picked out a traditional red saree for her big day. The red and gold woven number was draped over a matching half-sleeved blouse. While the saree screamed simplicity, the actress took things a notch higher with her jewellery. Her bridal jewellery consisted of a mangtika, nose pin, drop earrings and layers of gold necklaces. Adding to it, no bride’s look is complete without the red chooda (bangles) and gold kalira’s that were quite long.

With a lot that was going on in the jewellery department, the actress chose a classic makeup look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a red lip. In spite of so many bridal elements, the actress oozed every bit of elegance with her simplistic approach.

The actress also shared a series of photos from her Mehendi ceremony and they perfectly match the simple and intimate vibe that Gautam is going for. She picked out an orange suit and styled it with an embellished dupatta. She then pulled her hair back in a braid while a pair of statement earrings accessorised her look.

We think that in an era of Bridezillas and OTT weddings, Yami’s nuptials and trousseau proved to be a refreshing new change. What are your thoughts about her bridal trousseau? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Yami Gautam lovingly looks at Aditya Dhar as she stuns in traditional orange outfit in new mehendi PHOTOS

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×