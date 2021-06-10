Yami Gautam's bridal attire included her mother's 33 year old saree & self done SIMPLE makeup: Details inside

When she tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam looked regal in a brilliant red saree. We have all the details about her bridal look below!

It all began back in 2019 when and Aditya Dhar met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Love brewed and the actor married the director in a private ceremony last week.

Yami took to her Instagram to share photos of the couple looking their happiest as she broke the news to the world.

All eyes were on Yami Gautam's classic red bridal outfit which belonged to her mother! The 33-year-old traditional silk saree featured intricate gold work all over it. While the saree was simple, it perfectly complimented her blouse which bore floral motifs in the same gold embroidery, all over it. To complete her bridal look, she added a matching red dupatta that was gifted to her by her maternal grandmother.

No look is complete without jewellery and Yami's heirloom jewels which involved a regal gold choker set, maang tikka and kalire - decorated with cowries and coconut did full justice to her wedding outfit. The Vicky Donor actor also included the traditional Pahaadi - Himachali Nath, which was also gifted to her by her grandmother, as part of her accessories.

Known for her subtle glam looks, Yami ensured her bridal look stayed true to this style as well. The actor kept it minimal and did her own makeup for the event! Looking gorgeous, Yami who has several films in her kitty, chose to enhance her features with subtle kohl-lined eyes, bright red lips that matched her wedding outfit and just a bit of blush on her cheeks, for a classic bridal glow. Her hair was styled by her sister, Surilie Gautam for the event.

It is safe to say that Yami looked utterly divine on her wedding day. We love that the diva didn't go over-the-top and kept it subtle, yet glamorous.

What are your thoughts on Yami Gautam's bridal look? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :yami gautam instagram

