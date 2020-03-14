Yay or Nay: Ananya Panday does cocktail dressing right in a Monique Lhuiller ensemble

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/ananya_panday__2.jpg?itok=-40vq6R_

Ananya looked nothing short of spectacular in a one-shoulder sparkly number by the designer. Read on to know more!

Ananya Panday was all decked up to attend an award ceremony in the city last night. The actress who was starred in two films - Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Our Woh, will next be seen in Kaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and is also filming with south star Vijay Deverakonda currently.

Last evening though, Panday put on her best diva look as she posed in a designer outfit by Monique Lhuiler. The black gown bore gold work on it and also featured a one-shoulder full sleeve and a bodice that hugged her hourglass figure well. From waist-down, the gown opened up into a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned leg. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri who decked up Ananya, picked out metallic Jimmy Choo stilettos to go with the outfit. To further glam herself up for the red carpet, the Kaali Peeli actress pulled her hair into a low bun and had a few lose strands styled into soft curls that framed her face well. A flawless base, filed-in brows, kohl-hilighted eyes, neutral toned lips and a perfect manicure completed Ananya's look.

We love Ananya's look from head-to-toe and thought she looked absolutely flawless in the outfit that was styled well. Her soft makeup and hair also added an extra glam factor the the look that she was trying to achieve!

Style Tip:

If you are unsure about a thigh-high slit, you can pick out an equally classy dress but with a shorter slit that ends below the knees, for the perfect cocktail look!

What are your thoughts on Ananya's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More