Yay or Nay?: Malaika Arora is an absolute sequin dream in Atelier Zuhra

Malaika Arora makes the most of her gorgeous curves as she shows them off in a stunning sequinned wonder by Atelier Zuhra.

Fashion has become an integral part of every Bollywood diva’s life and the recent past is enough proof of it. Whether it be at the airport or the red carpet, our B-Town beauties have always managed to put their best foot forward. Climbing up on this list is who is making a lot of headlines lately with her edgy yet stunning style. From her chic brunch looks to gorgeous red carpet ensembles, the diva has managed to step up her fashion game every time she steps out.

Yesterday, she made quite a lot of jaws drop as her stylist shared a series of photos of Arora dressed in a gorgeous sequinned gown. The look has definitely worked as a glamour drug in the times of self-quarantine and social distancing. Making the most of her curves, Malaika opted for a sequinned number that bore a high-neck and full sleeves. The silver wonder then transcended into a feathered creation almost forming a textured hem.

While the sequin and feather combination is a bit tricky to pull off, Malaika seems to be doing a fabulous job with it. Sleek straight hair with flawless glam and neutral-toned lips made for a stunning look. As an addition to the glam quotient, her red manicure also managed to steal the show.

We are absolute fans of the look and love how it is serving as a great company during these isolating times. What are your thoughts about it? Are you a fan of her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

