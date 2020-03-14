Yay or Nay: Sara Ali Khan walks straight out of our dreams in an angelic ensemble by Georges Chakra

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/collage_7_2.jpg?itok=4eADYJL3

Sara Ali Khan in a lovely pink gown by Georges Chakra will make you want to stack up your closet with all shades and tints of pink. Don’t believe us? See for yourself.

Ever since Sara Ali Khan made her big screen debut with Kedarnath in 2018, the diva has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Thanks to her witty and grounded persona, her acting skills and her gorgeous sartorial choices. Be it a red carpet event or a gym look, Sara Ali Khan has proved she isn’t the one to shy away. And we dig that about her. Unabashed in the truest sense, the star likes to add her own flavour to an ongoing trend or a conventional Bollywood stereotype. Unicorn glam, funky nail art, a vibrant colour palette, you name it and chances are she has already tried her hand at it.

For an award ceremony last night, Sara Ali Khan decked up in a gorgeous creation by Georges Chakra. The soft pink floor length gown was perfectly in sync with the ongoing transition from spring to summer. The off shoulder design featured a fit and flare silhouette with two bow detailings on the front panel. The gown’s neckline also featured a slight outward flare with dandelion-like embellishments. Right below her waistline the gown again featured dandelion inspired intricate embellishments and furthermore cascaded in a pool of tulle around her feet. Sara paired her outfit with simple metallic heels.

For her glam look, she wore a light layer of makeup, dabbed rosy blush on her cheeks, filled in her brows and outdid herself with pink-ombre glittery eye makeup. She pulled back her hair in a messy ponytail with wisps of hair framing her face and topped off her look.

