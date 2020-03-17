Yay or Nay: Tara Sutaria’s ruffled blouse is the only drama you need in your life

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/collage_8_2.jpg?itok=XXeziopt

Bright colours usually end up dominating our wedding repertoire. This wedding season you might want to put those vibrant outfits on the backburner for a subdued desi look like Tara Sutaria!

The Student Of The Year 2 actor may just be 2 movies old in the industry but has managed to make her mark with not just her talent but also sartorial wardrobe. From sultry dresses, laid back off-duty ensembles to larger-than-life ball gowns, Tara Sutaria’s pendulum of fashion swings between all extremes. But her love for head turning Indian outfits knows no bounds. Whether she is snapped wearing a basic pearl-white chikankari suit while running errands or a heavily embellished sharara set at a wedding, Tara loves her ethnic whites.

Recently, the actor sported a creamish-white creation by designer Sulakshana Monga which consisted of a dramatic ruffled blouse and a billowing lehenga. The milky white blouse was encrusted with matching sequins and the one shoulder neckline featured opulent pleats and ruffles. The high waisted lehenga had delicate floral applique of the same hue on a backdrop of intricate sequin work. Tara Sutaria rounded off her look with some stunning jewellery pieces.

Taking the minimalistic route, she opted for a pair of leaf-shaped fine cut diamond earrings and bangles on her right wrist. With her tousled waves left down, Tara completed the look with glossy skin, flushed cheeks and a nude lip.

If you are looking for a tone-on-tone lehenga for your BFF’s wedding reception, we suggest giving the usual bright suspects a miss. Instead, you can invest in a soothing white design like Tara Sutaria. The drama created by the ruffles and pleats adds that much needed oomph factor to the subdued vibe of the look.

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria in a creation by Sulakshana Monga? Comment below and let us know.

