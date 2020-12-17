Year Ender 2020: Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria to Katrina Kaif: The 10 BEST ethnic looks of the year gone by 

From designer lehengas to sarees and gharanas, while most of our time was spent in lockdown, our favourite celebrities still managed to give us some elegant and festive ethnic looks this year. Take a look at the top 10 ones!

While we were all holed up at home for almost the entire year, one would think that there would be far lesser ethnic looks to call our favourite. But before the lockdown happened Bollywood celebrities managed to fit in a wedding, a few screenings and a ceremonial show, all in one! Post the lockdown, the festive season commenced which gave us more ethnic looks to choose from. Now that we've reached the far end of the last month, its time to take a walk down memory lane and recollect the 10 best ethnic looks we spotted this year.



During the promotions of her film Chhapaak, Deepika managed to sport quite a few ethnic outfits. But our favourite look hands down, was the simple sharara set that she wore to co-star Sidhant Chaturvedi's Diwali party in the latter half of the year. We love how understated the Ritika Mirchandani number was and how well it flattered her figure and made her look so much taller and leaner!



It is common knowledge today, that Alia Bhatt can't get enough of the colour pink. While she sported two pink lehengas this year, we still can't get over this lovely customised baby pink lehenga by Madhurya creations that she wore which featured the artwork of little kids and gave karigars employment during the lockdown.



At the Umang police show back in January, Katrina Kaif picked out a simple sheer saree with a mirror finish border by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She styled this with an intricate lace blouse, simple earrings and her hair styled into tousled waves to complete her look.

Tara Sutaria

For Armaan Jain's wedding, Tara Sutaria looked regal in a pastel pink and silver Anita Dongre creation. Her simple and elegant lehenga featured heavy silver embroidery and embellished beaded work that she styled with a pink and mint blue choker and matching earrings. It is safe to say Tara looked nothing less than royalty in this outfit.

Kiara Advani

For the promotions of her film Laxxmi, Kiara Advani rocked a berry-hued sharara set by Arpita Mehta. The actress styled her outfit differently and wrapped her dupatta around her, using it as a drape, to create a saree-like look! Styled with a simple jade necklace and her hair styled into beauty waves, this was one of our favourite looks of the year.

Kriti Sanon

For Diwali, Kriti Sanon picked out a lovely vibrant Sukriti and Aakriti lehenga from their latest creation. The outfit bore traditional colourful Phulkari work and the actress looked radiant with her hair styled into messy waves and just the right amount go makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

At the Umang show back in January, Janhvi Kapoor sizzled like a siren in a brilliant red chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra. Her simple saree bore a heavily embellished border with shimmer beads on it and an embroidered blouse. Her hair styled into messy waves and a fresh face of glam completed Janhvi's look.

Karisma Kapoor

Looking like the epitome of grace and elegance, Karisma Kapoor pulled off a traditional silk saree from Raw Mango with absolute ease. A heavy necklace and her hair pulled back into a messy bun, completed her sophisticated yet elegant look for Armaan Jain's wedding.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Keeping it bold and bright yet simple, the Begum of Bollywood left us all astonished when she rocked this bright mustard yellow saree that bore a mix of horizontal lines and polka dots. Heavy statement earrings, kohl-lined eyes and her hair pulled back into a slick bun, completed her effortlessly stylish look.

Ananya Panday

On Diwali, Ananya Panday picked out a lovely hot pink Anita Dongre lehenga that bore a bandini print on it. She styled this with a heavily embroidered blouse with a plunging neckline and statement gold earrings. Her radiant smile and glossy cropped locks completed her look.

Which was your favourite ethnic look of 2020? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: No one can style Saif; He is inherently stylish: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×