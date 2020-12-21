Year Ender 2020: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: BEST Airport looks of the year that went by

While they were holed up at home for most of the year, these actors still managed to make a statement with their airport style before the lockdown and after it was lifted! Take a look at our favourite looks.

If you don't already know it, airports are the new runways. From leather to lace, red lips to nude lips, every new trend is sported at the airport by the hottest stars while heading out of or returning to the city. While most of the year was spent at home due to the pandemic, we missed out on a lot of stylish moments. Nonetheless, our favourite divas gave us some trendy looks before the lockdown was issued and much after it was lifted. Here are our favourite airport-style moments of 2020!



While promoting her film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was spotted heading to different cities. On one of the occasions at the airport, Padukone picked out a head-to-toe teal green look that we are still obsessing over. She picked a simple teal green tee that was tucked into silk paperbag pants. A bomber jacket, black socks, heels and dark sunglasses completed her chic off-duty look.



While heading out for an awards show back before the lockdown, Alia Bhatt picked out a formal airport look. She opted for a simple black tee and jeans. A check blazer with oversized sleeves and black lapels topped off her look. Black chunky sneakers, cat eye sunnies and a tote bag completed her chic look.



The queen of keeping it casual, Anushka Sharma picked out a simple pair of black jeans and a white tee to keep her airport look casual. She topped this off with a puffer bright yellow Prada jacket to add a pop of colour and keep herself warm. Armed with a smile, it was one of Sharma's best off-duty looks so far!



Known for her love for athleisure, Patani didn't let us down as she picked out an ice blue tracksuit that she paired with a simple white crop top and white sneakers. A Louis Vuitton pochette, armed with a mask and her hair in a loose braid, completed her airport look.



This year also saw the comeback of sweatsuits at the airport. Kangana Ranaut hopped on the bandwagon and picked out an off-white shade that she styled with a white comfortable trench coat and grey sneakers. Mirror-finish sunglasses and her Dior Book Tote completed Kangana's look.



The actress opted for a monotone look at the airport when the year began. Katrina picked out a pair of laser cut black leggings that she styled with a body-hugging tank top and topped off with a thick jacket to keep warm. Black sunnies and her hair left loose completed Kat's off-duty look.

Kriti Sanon

To commence her shoot, Kriti Sanon made her way out of Mumbai, but not before giving us a peek into her airport look. Making up for all the looks we've missed, Kriti kept it casual in a sports bra that she covered up with a net top. A white skirt with funky patches, a bright blue coat and blue boots completed her stylish airport look.

Sara Ali Khan

Showing off her love for tracksuits, Sara Ali Khan picked out a pista green shade to keep warm in, at the airport. We love that she styled her hair into two braids with an unusual twist, for a new look. A pair of chunky sneakers completed her look.

Tara Sutaria

Giving us one of the most minimal and fuss-free airport looks yet, Tara Sutaria kept it casual in a black turtleneck cut sleeve top that she tucked into a pair of loose jeans. A Gucci belt, loafers, dark sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton tote bag completed her look.

