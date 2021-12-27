2021 Best lehenga looks: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, looks of 2021 that stay in our mind rent free

Lehengas are the classic Indian style that has evolved a lot from being just a three-piece set with different blouse designs, prints on the skirt and worn with or without a dupatta. It’s a wedding staple in every girl’s wardrobe and celebrities like Katrina Kaif have even donned it for her fairytale wedding. No festive season has been passed without Bollywood stars’ regal looks in awe-inspiring lehengas. Here are our favourite looks of celebs in stunning lehengas that made our 2021 vibrant and fun!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt rocked some enchanting looks in lehengas this year which included her Manish Malhotra infinity blouse number and a golden velvet Sabyasachi look. Though each of her lehenga styles looked fabulous, we just can’t get over her stunning bandhani print monochrome look in this Sabyasachi purple lehenga that she wore for Diwali celebrations. Styled by Ami Patel, the RRR actress looked breathtaking in her elegant festive-ready lehenga.

Priyanka Chopra

Donning an Arpita Mehta lehenga, Priyanka Chopra looked all things fun and fab! Her elegant look for the Diwali party was also styled by Ami Patel. The supremely chic lehenga featured a hand-embroidered sweetheart neckline mirror-work strappy blouse that was partnered with a sand floral printed tiered skirt.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani had a fashionable 2021 and did sport some jaw-dropping lehenga numbers but the one that stays rent-free in our mind is her minimalist look in this black embellished lehenga by designer label Sva Couture. Lakshmi Lehr styled the diva in an elegant way oozing oomph. We also loved her Shershah promotional look in JJ Valaya lehenga featuring his signature black and white print skirt, belt and a black blouse with a plunging neckline.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was a regal Sabyasachi bride in her royalty eluding grand red wedding lehenga. While her top-notch look styled by Anaita Shroff Adjana, was incomparably the best, her Sooryavanshi promotional look in a red and yellow floral lehenga by Sabyasachi, styled by Ami Patel was also a hit!

Madhuri Dixit

The evergreen star’s light green lehenga by Torani was just perfect. It was elegant, simple yet luxe and eye-grabbing. The colour, the subtle bling and intricate embroidery made it one of our favourite lehenga looks of the year, styled by Ami Patel!

Janhvi Kapoor

Every time Janhvi Kapoor wears a Manish Malhotra creation, the world stops and stares. Acing a heavily embellished metallic silver lehenga that was a part of his Nooraniyat 2021 bridal line, the star kid looked stunning. The bralette top featured crisscross detailing on the front hem that extended to the back as nothing but thin straps, giving an illusion of an open back.

Khushi Kapoor

The Gen Z fashionista, Khusi Kapoor is one of those star kids whose looks are always fashion perfect. This year we love how the diva kept her look trendy and chic. Apart from daring western outfits, she also rocked ethnic avatars with ultimate glam. Her modern lehenga featuring a chic blue crop top with a side sweep paired with an asymmetrically flared skirt by Anita Dongre and blush pink off-shoulder Chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra featuring netted balloon sleeves were two of our favourites.

Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess looked like an angel in her pretty pink lehenga. And just like every other Manish Malhotra lehenga, this lehenga too had his signature sparkle. The pink blouse featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and was decked in Chikankari work all over.

Tara Suataria

Tara Sutaria’s ravishing look in turquoise embroidered lehenga by designer Punit Balana was one of the best lehenga looks of the year indeed. Her gorgeous set featured chanderi lehenga adorned with Resham and mirror work, thread tassels, and an embellished gota patti border and the Tadap actress slayed the look with her glam makeup and hairdo.

Jessica Parker

Taking the royalty of Indian lehenga to win international spotlight, Sarah Jessica Parker was papped in the sets of Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… donning a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga. A combination of maroon and cobalt blue, the lehenga featured hand-embroidered Resham-work in chequered patterns on the full-sleeved blouse and motifs inspired by Udaipur’s grand palaces on the skirt. Her hair accessories elevated the style quotient for her look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani who often dons casual sporty wear outfits and sultry bodycon numbers was a vision to the sore eyes in her Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga. The bustier crop top, embroidered skirt and matching blush pink netted dupatta with hem featuring feather details was a perfect wedding-ready style.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was a breath of fresh air in her powder blue floral lehenga by Rahul Mishra. The highlight of her outfit was her ivory blouse, which came completely doused in 3D floral appliqués and was a perfect pick for a beach wedding. Her jaw-dropping look in bridal red lehenga, playing muse for Falguni and Shane Peacock at the India Couture Week 2021 was also one of the best lehenga looks that we can’t erase from our minds anytime soon.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was a stunning showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the India Couture Week 2021 in a red bridal lehenga. With the fully embellished lehenga is a matching choli with a low-cut scoop neckline and half-sleeves. The embroidered choli and lehenga set in itself is a statement.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked like a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the sequin embellished lehenga also featured a sensuous criss-cross blouse and accents of pastel pink and blue.

Mrunal Thakur

For the second edition of FDCI X LFW, Mrunal Thakur played muse for JJ Valaya’s collection named ‘Rumeli Festive’ in a bridal maroon lehenga that featured golden metallic details and peacock designs on the skirt. The Jersey actress was a vision to behold in her regal lehenga.

From our list of best lehenga looks, which diva’s ethnic avatar won your heart? Tell us in the comments below.

