Year Ender 2021: Alia Bhatt’s BEST & WORST looks & how she played the perfect style inspo for wedding season

2021 has been an eventful year for Alia Bhatt especially in the aspect of fashion. She sported a wide variety of looks, worked with multiple stylists and gave us some bookmark worthy numbers that are not going to fade from our hearts anytime soon. The actress is all busy promoting her two big budget films, RRR and Bhramastra and has been serving looks back to back. As per our speculation, Alia’s best looks comprised a lot of ethnic numbers this year and played as the perfect inspiration for the wedding season.

Sarees

Everytime Alia Bhat drapes a saree we fall in love harder! She rocks sarees really well and this year we have top three favourites. In the beginning of the year, the diva donned a pink Arpirta Mehta saree for her friend’s sangeet ceremony. The retro fuschia pink and rose gold hand embroidered tiered ruffle saree set was matched with a sleeveless mirror worked blouse.For RRR promotions, the actress donned two sarees styled by Ami Patel, which were both elegant and beautiful. Her green Kanchipuram silk saree by Madhurya Creations gave a divine, traditional vibe while her all-red Sabyasachi ruffle saree gave party-ready feels.

Lehengas

She experimented with different lehenga blouses and was a vision to behold in each. Playing as perfect style inspiration for the wedding season, Alia’s lehenga styles were daring, chic and traditional with trendy elements. Her blue bandhani print Sabyasachi lehenga that she donned for Diwali was a hit and was loved by the netizens. The lace detail in her blouse is now a trend. Recently she rocked a beige hued velvet lehenga by Sabyasachi which complimented her skin well and painted a luxe and classy picture. For Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding celebration, she slayed a risque Manish Malhotra number featuring the trending infinity blouse. Though her look received a few trolls, we think Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.

Coordinated Ethnic Sets

Giving us more variety of options to get ready for a wedding, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress sported three-piece co-ord sets in different styles. Her black ethnic look in Payal Khandwala featuring a brocade palazzo pants and long silk kurta looked regal on her. Opting a more peppy and perky style, her pink floral print set by Manish Malhotra with bustier crop top and flowy cape oozed spring vibes. Her recent look styled by Lakshmi Lehr in a shimmery pastel toned ensemble by Faraz Manan was all things chic and glam. With a sequin embellished cape, bralette top and bootcut pants, her bridesmaid look was just perfect!

Best Airport Looks

Alia Bhatt rocked the airport in some uber cool styles this year. While prioritising comfort, she made sure her fashion didn’t take a side seat. Athleisure styles with cropped jackets, baggy pants and colourful tracks owned her style and we absolutely loved it. Golden hoop earrings, a black mask, rounded dark sunnies and chunky sneakers became her airport staple style.

Summer Girl Style

The star kid also gave us some chic fuss-free looks with her off-duty styling in which her ravishing look in green top and brown shorts from Sabyasachi X HM collection and pink one-shoulder top from her favourite brand Summer Somewhere teamed with blue jeans made it to our list of bests!

Top Trends

Alia also kept a track of the trends of the season and aced the bucket hat trend, co-ord sets, leather pants, biker shorts and the celeb favourite, tie-dye trend too.

She looked cute giving us summer girl vibes in a yellow co-ord set and floral print bucket hat.

Her dapper look in blue leather pants, matching tank top at the airport was a killer look teamed with her sunnies and her go-to Christian Dior tote bag.

Not everybody can pull off biker shorts and sweatshirt style as cool as Alia.

She sported the tie and dye trend multiple times this year and her blue tee with denim shorts featuring a frayed hem was our favourite.

Fashion Misses

Though the diva does full justice to anything she wears, we are unsure about her Bhrasmastra poster launch look in a cut-out dress. We think the orange silk chiffon from T Skaff didn’t compliment her body type and also received maximum ‘Nays’ from our audience.

Her shimmery blue party-ready look in a glittery cropped bomber jacket and a mini leather skirt was another number that just didn’t sit right on her. Though we love how she experimented with a new style and sparked in the blue outfit from Pink Porcupines, we are quite confused with her style take of this look.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhat’s best and worst looks of the year? Do you agree with our list? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

