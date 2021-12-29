Year Ender 2021: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal to Sidharth Malhotra: BEST & WORST celeb looks

We're just two days away from New Year's and this makes us reminisce over the days gone by. Our screens were loaded with stylish looks and it sure did ward off the fashion deprivation we had due to the novel pandemic. We hopped out of the hibernation mode our style had gone into for it was all about sweatpants, joggers, and WFH fits which we eventually seemed to be done with once it hit the saturation level. A few of our Bollywood men are more than made up with an array of looks that are so full of lessons to bookmark and replicate.

For whoever loves to dress up all dapper, here's your not-so-mini gift from us for 2022. Call for jackets, hats, shirts, or trousers, this edit has some best and worst dressed looks the year witnessed. Here's sending out good luck for keeping up with the sartorial standards set by the stars.

Hits

Ranveer Singh

The man of the hour with his latest movie release, 83, and ever-befuddling a style to keep up with. As a part of his movie promotional look, Eka Lakhani chose to style Ranveer with Louis Vuitton's from head-to-toe with the triple-coloured stripe jumper that was the face of controversies for it was inspired by Jamaican's flag. She clubbed this with green joggers, orange shoes, a black beanie, and red-framed sunnies.

Stripes are too done, but his double ponnies give this look the definition. Hence, we call it the best. Spotted at the airport, he donned a striped blue blazer that left his chest bare and hot, the 36-year-old clubbed this with matching trousers. Glossy black heeled boots and a chain with a blue pendant can wind up your jet-set look. Formal but make it chic.

Bucket hats and turtleneck tees were trending this year. Where's the lie when the guru donned it together? Clad in a grey trench coat which he wore over a t-shirt and paired with white denim, he went for a dashing look with the printed bucket hat, sneakers, and sunnies.

Kartik Aaryan

Jackets became the highlight of his style this year. Priyanka and Kazim made winter fashion look the finest as they styled the star in Paul Smith’s mauve jacket and grey pants with a side slit. The stylish duo swore by the statement shirt trend as they finished off his look with Marni’s quirky white collared number. His shoes from Filling Pieces matched his outfit.

No amount of layers seem to suffice and this look says so. The Dhamaka actor went blue for good in a Paul Smith pantsuit and added more heat to his OOTD with a sweater and white shirt from Brooks Brothers. Don’t miss the striking polka dot tie from Zegna and Christian Louboutin’s suede shoes.

Vicky Kaushal

In the spotlight now and forever: The new groom on-the-block was styled by Amandeep Kaur in a white short kurta from Antar-Agni that bore a collar usually seen in a shirt. This was teamed with black roomy salwar pants. Those brown peshawari sandals looked top-notch.

Desi boy, how do you do so well? He looked suave in a stripe Anita Dongre kurta that was combined with Antar-Agni salwar, black peshwari from Aprajita Toor, and black sunnies.

Sidharth Malhotra

Thank god for Shershaah, we saw winning looks. Mohit Rai chose Gaurav Gupta’s multi-angular bandhgala curated with faux leather that bore a wrap detail. This looked perfect with a black turtleneck tee, trousers, sunnies and Oxford shoes.

Forgot orange is the new black. These are now the partners in all things cool. We saw him add a classy edge to his airport look with a faux leather jacket, which he partnered with a coordinated combo of a crew-neck tee and trousers.

Ayushmann Khurrana

I’d be straight-up lying to myself if I pick a select few looks of this Andhadhun actor and call it the best. His style understands only excellence and here’s the proof dished out by him and Isha Bhansali. Sheer for men? Look at him leading the stylish way for you in Shivan and Narresh’s metallic knit outfit which he wore beneath NM Design Studio’s black sequin blazer and rounded out his look with trousers and Celine’s lace-up boots.

Velvet can be anybody’s favourite, agrees Ayushmann in this party-perfect OS BY OS’ mercury liquid jacket that looked so polished when put together with black high-neck tee, trousers, and monochrome boots from Christian Louboutin that bore silver embellishments.

Looking for a blazin’ hot of a satin blazer and undeniably dashing holographic joggers? Rush to Bloni Atelier and keep it sporty with white sneakers.

Arjun Kapoor

Christmas looked merrier. Courtesy: The Bhoot Police actor in a grey knit jumper and corduroy pants with brown as the highlight colour.

Hot desi dude alert: Dressed in Kunal Rawal’s knee-length black kurta with embroidery and trousers that appeared with gold zipper pants, he rocked his look with shiny shoes.

Sunny Kaushal

When prints looked its best self. The Shiddat actor sported Koytoy’s shirt that bore prints in brown. He left it unbuttoned enough to give us a peek of his crew-neck white t-shirt. With sleeves rolled up and Zara’s brown trousers and white shoes in place, he looked debonair. Love his yellow-tinted sunnies.

Treat your eyes to a tuxedo! Who doesn’t love a comforting velvet? So luxe, so handsome in NM Design Studio’s creation. To wrap up the look, snug this number to a crisp and clean white shirt, black trousers, sunnies, and polished Oxford shoes.

Shahid Kapoor

Boss boy in all-black! Bless thy eyes with him dressed in Rajesh Pratap Singh’s jacket that bore a breezy striped detail as the hem. Anisha Jain layered this over a satin silk black shirt and finished it off with black trousers. Cool accessories like sunnies and shoes joined in.

Rajkummar Rao

We can all use a little too much sustainable fashion. This outfit from Bohame looks gold. Blending contemporary with traditional was this beige kurta with mandarin collar, pyjamas, and printed zipper jacket. Saalvi by Kaarigar’s loafers look so classy.

Aditya Seal

And, then, he had us his ever-charming smile. The embroidered ivory knee-length kurta and dhoti pants by Siddartha Tytler look simply amazing on the star. Akshay Tyagi styled this festive look for him with green Kolhapuris from Aprajita Toor.

Fails

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Too many colours lead to a bizarrely flashy look. For the movie promotions of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi wore Norblack Norwhite donned the hand-painted good luck shirt and joggers that cost Rs. 18,596.08. Those yellow kicks from Skechers and the neck chain brought more colour than required.

Arjun Kapoor

Pink looks great on everybody. When overdone, except a blunder. This graphic-printed skull tee from Philipp Plein looks OTT for no good reason and black trousers and suede shoes don’t seem to help here.

Shahid Kapoor

A splash of colours can sometimes reverse the charm of an outfit. While this three-piece set from Anamika Khanna sure looks eccentric, we’re still wondering how to find beauty in here. We guess we love lace-up boots more.

Sidharth Malhotra

Blue or a lull day, what do we call it? The shacket looks good but the white set with the graphic print is making us wonder what fashion is all about. And, those purple shoelaces don’t seem to do the cut here.

Ranveer Singh

Red pants, animal print, and? We love a good retro look but we’re not a fan of this Saint Laurent jumper and bell bottoms. We’d love to snap up those sunnies though.



Which actor's style do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

