Year Ender 2021: Janhvi Kapoor’s BEST & WORST looks from 2021 and how her style personified the Gen Z crowd

The year 2021 has been quite an eventful year for Janhvi Kapoor. She had her big release - Roohi and gave us major fashion goals with her promotional looks. The actress even travelled across the world with her friends and family and gave us all types of beach wear as well as winter wear fashion tips. The actress also blessed us with some stunning lehenga and saree looks during the festive and wedding season. All in all, Janhvi literally had everything covered for us in terms of fashion. Let’s take a look back at the star kid’s best and not-so-great looks from this year.

Best Looks

Gowns

Janhvi loves dressing up in royal-looking gowns and we simply cannot stop gushing over her looks. For a photoshoot, Janhvi looked like royalty as she was seen posing in a thigh-high slit black Victorian gown from Antithesis, a sustainable, high fashion brand. She paired the satin number with black opera gloves and rhinestone stacked cuff bracelets which exudes major Queen vibes. For another photoshoot, she looked like an icy princess as she donned a pastel blue strapless tulle gown. She also painted our feeds red in a gorgeous thigh-high slit red gown.

Sarees

Janhvi takes it from her mother when it comes to carrying a saree with utmost elegance. Kapoor reminded us so much of the late Sridevi as she posed in a sheer organza all over rose printed saree teamed with a white tank top style cropped blouse. During the festive season, Janhvi donned a pale pink saree by Manish Malhotra that was paired with an intricately embellished blouse that bore beadwork, as well as floral embroidery. She had also turned muse to the designer earlier in the year while promoting her film, as she opted for a chiffon cream saree teamed with a gold sequin blouse.

Lehengas

When Janhvi Kapoor steps out in a lehenga, the entire world stops and stares. During the occasion of her cousin, Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, Janhvi blessed us with two lehenga looks both by her go-to designer, Manish Malhotra. She reportedly chose a rose gold lehenga for the wedding that came with rows of beads and sequins in rose gold and silver, and was worn with a Swarovski crystal-studded blouse that was dotted with pops of green gems, and a tulle dupatta. For her other look, Janhvi chose a metallic red lehenga that came richly laden with sequins and beadwork along with a matching dupatta loaded with sequins as well. The ruby red blouse featured a flattering square neckline and wide straps.

Kurta & Lehenga Set

During the promotions of her film Roohi, the actress also opted for an ivory kurta and lehenga set by Anita Dongre. The kurta featured a round neck and intricate gold embroidery along its front. The rest of her straight-fit kurta featured dainty floral motifs. Instead of trousers or shararas, the star paired the kurta with a billowing white skirt.

Party Wear

Apart from the stunning ethnic looks, Janhvi also gave some astonishing party wear looks in metallic and sequined outfits. Her gold metallic mini dress from Pink Porcupines featured the trending mid riff flossing design with a criss-cross halter neck detail that bore a micro pleated textured pattern. For a promotional look, she wore a black gown with a thigh-high slit and sequin detailing on the chest from the label, David Koma. For a reality show appearance, the star picked out a glittery bodycon dress from the label, Nadine Merabi. The champagne mini dress with pearl and beaded embellishments, boasted exaggerated sleeves.

Sequin Top & Pants

Apart from the shiny dresses and gowns, Janhvi also added a retro touch to her party wear looks by opting for a sequin top and pants. For Roohi promotions, the star stepped out in a 90’s inspired look featuring a metallic mesh cowl neck top with bright fuchsia boot cut pants. The shimmery silver top was detailed with skinny straps and a plunging neckline. For Rhea Kapoor’s reception party, the actress sported a sequined sky blue tube top teamed with sequined high-waisted white trousers designed by Rahul Mishra.

Beach Wear

Janhvi made the most of this year by taking a trip to the beach everytime she got the chance. From Maldives to Dubai, the actress looked stunning in her swimsuits. For Boney Kapoor’s birthday celebration, the family took off to Dubai where Janhvi blessed us in a red and black floral bikini look that was teamed with a matching sarong. She also took a trip to Maldives in the first half of the year and was seen wearing a bright neon floral bikini and a holographic swimsuit.

Winter Wear

It’s safe to say that Janhvi’s year was filled with sun and snow. The actress took a trip to the states and was seen giving us some major winter fashion goals. She was seen strolling on the streets of LA in a classic black body-hugging dress featuring full sleeves, a thigh slit and a round neck. She teamed the dress with high-rise black boots and threw over a matching oversized blazer. She also added her muted autumnal tones to New York City as she was seen dressed in a simple beige outfit featuring a multi-coloured knit crop sweater with beige-coloured trousers and a matching beige trench coat that had a hoodie attached to it.

Trends Followed

Corsets

Corsets have been a raging trend this year and Janhvi aced it effortlessly as she was seen in a fuschia pink mini dress from Polite Society that featured a corset-like bodice. She also teamed a strapless black floral corset top with high-waisted denims.

Neon

Neon is a trend that has been around for a while and is certainly here to stay. Janhvi sported a neon green co-ord set that featured a cropped tank top and a matching high-waisted pencil skirt. The actress also looked resplendent in a strapless neon dress featuring a long train and a sweetheart neckline.

Ruched Dress

The Gunjan Saxena actress nailed the ruched dress trend twice as she was seen wearing a body-hugging white ruched dress bearing spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline and a small front slit. She also stepped out in a body-hugging, sleeveless, neutral toned dress, with a ruched detailing.

Fashion Misses

Although the actress hardly ever disappoints us with her outfit choices, she did make a couple fashion misses. Her vibrant green Manish Malhotra saree that she picked for Diwali seemed too bright and ‘out-there’. The vibrant shade failed to complement her skin tone. During the Roohi promotions, the actress chose a see-through feathered dress by Ziad Nakad which failed to do justice. While it was a good attempt, the feathers really didn’t bring out the best in the actress.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s looks of the year? Do you agree with our list? Let us know in the comments below.

