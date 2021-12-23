Year Ender 2021: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 14 Best saree looks from 2021

We all pretty much did not get the chance to celebrate any festivals or occasions in 2020. This year did a little better in that aspect as compared to last year. From weddings to red carpet events to movie releases, we almost got to live our normal lives again. Our B-town divas also had the chance to promote their films, celebrate festivals and attend weddings in phenomenal outfits. The go-to choice of clothing for a lot of our divas has been an elegant saree. So let’s take a look at all the best saree looks that we spotted this year.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina made it very clear this year that Sabyasachi is definitely her go-to designer when it comes to her ethnic looks. Kaif made no exception as she stepped out in a sheer burnt orange saree to promote Sooryavanshi. She teamed it with a full-sleeve plunging blouse bearing heavy sequin detail and floral sleeves. For her pre-wedding shoot with Vicky Kaushal, she wore a sheer, tulle saree by the same designer. The floral saree featured a veil and a long train, and paid ode to Katrina’s mom’s British culture.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s glamorous embroidered cream saree by Faraz Manan featured a blouse that matched the drape. It swept the floor and bore a scalloped hem. For her appearance in KBC 13, she picked out a pastel-hued pleated saree by designer Payal Khandwala, which was made from organza material. The outfit bore shades of powder pink and pastel green as well and the 83 star picked out a high-neck yellow blouse to complete this look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia gave us two stellar saree looks while promoting her upcoming film, RRR. She chose a green Kanjeevaram silk saree from Madhurya Creations that featured gold embroidery all over the pallu and the drape. The star teamed her elegant ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse in the same green hue. She also made an appearance in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree. The red sheer saree that ended in a flared lehenga style was teamed with a matching strappy blouse.

Sara Ali Khan

For the 2021 Global Citizen Live show, Sara opted for a bright pink saree from Madhurya Creations that had a pinch of quirk to it. It featured 54 truck-art printed motifs all over and the thin yellow borders also featured cute prints. She teamed up her saree with a pink satin sleeveless blouse with latkans attached to the back tie details.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut managed to bring orange into her dazzling traditional look. She adorned a magnificent orange handloom saree from Madhurya Creations and accessorised it with a heavy traditional choker set and gold bangles. The heavy golden border and black blouse further upgraded the look of this attire.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit stepped out in an ivory hand embroidered tulle saree by Rimple & Harpreet. The saree featured tonal sequins hand embroidered on the tulle base while the blouse bore artwork and embroidery that was derived from archival Victorian era. She accessorised her look with a pair of beautiful kundan earrings and bangles.

Kiara Advani

Kiara wore a saree quite a few times during the promotional activities. But the one that stood out was this eye-catching fuchsia pink saree by Punit Balana. The minimal silken drape featured delicate resham and dabka embroidery in pink and green, along with beaded tassels on the border. She paired it with a strappy blouse in a similar shade that bore a deep neck. Kiara completed the look with an uncut diamond necklace, a diamond ring and a tiny bindi.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi made our hearts flutter in Raw Mango's ensemble from its SS 2021 collection. The ensemble featured a sheer organza all over rose printed saree teamed with a white tank top style cropped blouse that looked elegant and modish at the same time. The blouse featured a scalloped neckline while the drape remained loose on her shoulder and cascaded on her hand.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty gave us a dose of shimmer and shine as she opted for a colourful sequin saree by designer Akanksha Gajria. Her sequin saree featured a zig-zag pattern in the colour mauve and green. She teamed her scintillating saree with a contrasting pink sleeveless blouse. Shilpa looked like an absolute dream as she completed the look with a diamond choker and bracelet.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya’s look for Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash in a chiffon saree swept us off our feet. The neo-traditional by Manish Malhotra screamed elegance and comfort and came adorned with the designer's signature styling elements. The green chiffon saree came embroidered with gold patti around the borders. Shanaya wore the six yards with a strappy corset-style blouse adorned with crystal and sequin embellishments and a plunging neckline. She accessorised the ethnic look with heavy jhumkas, gold bracelets and centre-parted sleek bun adorned with a gajra.

Ananya Panday

Ananya decked up in a pretty chiffon and organza saree that was borrowed from the shelves of designer Ridhi Mehra from her Lakme Fashion Week collection. Looking stunning as ever, the fuschia saree featured ruffles on the dupatta, borders and pleats. The saree was teamed with a sleeveless embroidered blouse that featured beads, sequins and gota patti work. The backless blouse had a tie detail on the back. For accessories, she chose gold drop earrings, bracelets and a ring.

Which saree look from this year is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

