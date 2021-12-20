Year ender 2021: Katrina Kaif to Patralekha: 9 Beautiful brides who gave us bridal wear goals in 2021

Although the year 2021 started on a sour note, with us being locked in our homes yet again, the second half of the year was quite a celebration. Especially when it came to weddings. A lot of our divas decided to tie the knot this year and gave us some bridal wear goals. While some chose to have an intimate ceremony with just their close ones, others had their big fat Indian wedding. Let’s take a look at all the beautiful brides of 2021.

Natasha Dalal

After dating for a decade, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal finally tied the knot in a small ceremony in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. Eschewing the classic red colour, Natasha chose a pale gold lehenga covered in dual tones of silver and gold embroidery. The dupatta was adorned in delicate floral borders, while the sleeves featured star motifs. Dalal's lehenga came covered in intricate detailing from head to toe. She matched the ensemble with diamond jewellery comprising a sparkling necklace with an emerald pendant, pearl drop earrings, a maang tikka, and silver kalire.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhev Rekhi on 15th February in an intimate ceremony. Dressed in a red saree, she made for a beautiful bride! Her saree was adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over and thick golden borders. She also pinned a sheer red organza dupatta on her head which had golden embroidery on the border as well. The actor accessorised her attire with a statement gold traditional choker that had green drop details. She teamed it with matching green and gold bangles, maangtikka, drop chandelier earrings and completed the look with a red small bindi.

Yami Gautam

Yami tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on 4th June in an intimate ceremony. Her classic red bridal outfit belonged to her mother! The 33-year-old traditional silk saree featured intricate gold work all over it. The simple saree perfectly complimented her blouse which bore floral motifs in the same gold embroidery, all over it. To complete her bridal look, she added a matching red dupatta that was gifted to her by her maternal grandmother. Yami's heirloom jewels included a regal gold choker set, maangtikka and kalire decorated with cowries and coconut. The actress also included the traditional Pahaadi Himachali Nath, which was also gifted to her by her grandmother.

Disha Parmar

Television actress, Disha Parmar tied the knot with singer, Rahul Vaidya on 16th July in a big fat Indian wedding. For her big day, she wore a ravishing red lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, and was looking like the perfect Indian bride. The lehenga featured a circular head dupatta in a bright pink shade decked in beautiful abla embroidery over it. It also featured the ‘gath joda with gold detailing'. Disha's head was covered with a mesh dupatta. She wore a huge gold choker style necklace that had intricate designs and green beads all over it, she also wore a maangtikka, earrings that needed to be secured into her hair, a large nath and huge stacks of bangles to complete her bridal look.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long term boyfriend, Karan Boolani on 14th August in an intimate at-home ceremony. Ditching the traditional red lehenga, Rhea opted for a white chanderi saree by Anamika Khanna. Doused in tone-on-tone thread work, the saree was draped over a half-sleeved blouse, and topped off with a cape in tones of ivory and gold. The bride made a statement by picking a veil crafted using thousands of little pearls. She completed the look with her mother’s jewellery featuring a statement neckpiece layered with uncut diamonds, a delicate mangalsutra, matching kundan jhumkas, and kadas to add a final touch.

Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul tied the knot on 15th November in Chandigarh. Patralekhaa opted to wear a beautiful red Sabyasachi saree which she teamed with a red dupatta as a veil. Her embroidered dupatta had a beautiful message written in Bengali along the border which reads, “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam (I surrender my heartfelt love to you).” She accessorised her look with a stone-studded matha matti and a heavy choker and earring set. She also wore some gold kadhas and kundan bangles along with it.

Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal sealed the deal on 21st November among all their family and friends in Mumbai. Ditching the traditional red, Anushka Ranjan, chose a bespoke purple lehenga for her big day. The outfit featured a short choli featuring quarter-length sleeves, a wide U neckline, heavy embroidery on the sheer sleeves and torso, and sequined tassels on the hem. Anushka wore it with a matching layered lehenga adorned with delicate silver embroidery. She also draped a sheer embroidered dupatta on her head, which also went around her waist and shoulders. She rounded off the look with a diamond choker necklace, dangling earrings, and a maangtikka. Cream and silver bangles with silver kaleeras and hath phool completed the jewels.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December at Six Senses Fort. Katrina wore a classic Sabysachi red bridal handwoven silk lehenga. It was decked in fine tilla work and featured embroidered zardozi borders in velvet. As per Sabyasachi, the lehenga paid homage to her groom, Vicky Kaushal’s punjabi roots. Her head was covered with a custom-trimmed veil embellished in handmade kiran and hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. The Tiger 3 actress teamed the attire with bridal jewellery from the same designer. Her jewellery featured a heavy gold choker with uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls, matching jhumka earrings, a dual matha patti, a traditional nath and custom made Kaliras with messenger doves chosen by the actress herself.

Ankita Lokhande

Television fame Ankita Lokhande sealed the deal with her boyfriend, Sunny Jain on 14th December in a lavish wedding ceremony at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Ankita chose a radiant gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The outfit featured a round neck blouse that was teamed with a high waisted lehenga embroidered in timeless zari. The ornate bodice came with a beaded scalloped blouse that sported dori embroidery. The outfit was layered with a dori embroidered tonal drape and Ankita covered her face with a long veil that was heavily embellished and bordered with tassels. The Pavitra Rishta actress accessorised her look with a pair of bejewelled earrings, a statement choker, a heavy necklace, a matha patti, an exquisite nath, a set of kada bangles and finger rings.

Which bridal look from 2021 is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

