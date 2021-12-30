Year Ender 2021: Katrina Kaif’s BEST & WORST looks and how she flawlessly embraced Indian outfits in 2021

The year 2021 may probably have been the best year of Katrina Kaif’s life. From a highly postponed movie that finally hit the theatres to shooting for a film all across the world to tying the knot with the love of her life. The actress gave us major goals with her ethnic looks, promotional looks and her internet breaking bridal looks. Apart from these, she also spent the first half of the year at her home, giving us some super chic casual wear looks. Kat also travelled across the world for the Tiger 3 shoot and gave us some cute vacay looks. Let’s take a look back at the newest bride’s top fashion moments and a fashion miss from this year.

Best Looks

Saree Looks

There’s no doubt in the fact that Katrina loves to dress up in sarees. She graced our social media feeds quite a few times with her saree looks. She donned a simple yet elegant blush pink saree teamed with a sequin blouse by Manish Malhotra, on the occasion of Diwali. For the promotions of Sooryavanshi, the actress opted for a rusty orange sheer Sabyasachi saree that was paired with a full-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline, heavy sequin detail and floral sleeves. For an event in Dubai, Katrina picked another sheer baby pink saree by Rahul Mishra, decked in a floral design all over and draped around a spaghetti blouse.

Lehenga

Being a Sabyasachi fan girl, Katrina has sported his creation multiple times and looks like she can’t get enough of his floral lehenga designs. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a beautiful red lehenga decked in multicoloured floral print teamed with matching floral print dupatta and a red full sleeve high neck textured blouse. Her plain blouse balanced the floral overdose of her flowy skirt and dupatta. The accents of yellow and beige on the vermilion red base made it perfect for the festive season. She accessorised it in statement-making emerald stone drop earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery.

Saree Gown

For a promotional look, Katrina opted for a vibrant yellow saree-gown by Anamika Khanna. The pre-draped number was cut in a lightweight chiffon and had pleats like a normal saree. It was teamed with a colourful thread work doused blouse. The number was cinched at the waist with an embellished belt. Kaif styled the ensemble with a floor-grazing, full-sleeved jacket featuring a dramatic long trail, adorned with applique work all over. She sealed the look with ruby and table-cut diamond hoops, a micro bindi and a pair of silver stilettos.

Bridal Looks

Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on 9th December and she looked like the prettiest bride we’ve ever seen. Her entire wedding wardrobe was exclusively designed by her favourite designer, Sabyasachi. For a pre-wedding photoshoot, the actress opted for a sheer, tulle saree. The floral saree featured a veil and a long train, and paid ode to Katrina’s mom’s British culture. For her mehendi ceremony, Katrina wore a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an embroidered tulle dupatta. Katrina picked a classic red handwoven lehenga for her wedding day. It was decked in fine tilla work and featured embroidered zardozi borders in velvet. Her head was covered with a custom-trimmed veil embellished in handmade kiran and hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

Airport Looks

Katrina gave us two breathtaking airport looks in her ethnic wear while travelling for her wedding. She was seen leaving for her wedding festivities dressed in a bright yellow sharara set by Anamika Khanna. The outfit featured a kurta with detailed floral embroidery in white and pastel shades and was paired with matching yellow sharara tiered pants with a large flare and a dupatta. Katrina and Vicky made their first appearance post their wedding at the airport in Sabyasachi outfits. Katrina looked gorgeous in a pretty pink kurta set featuring a kurta decked in gold floral work all over, paired with a matching churidaar set.

Casual Looks

Apart from her pathbreaking Indian outfits, Katrina also managed to give us fashion goals while she spent her time indoors. She was all smiles as she chilled at her crib in an oversized indigo blue round-neck tee paired with denim shorts. For another at-home summer look, Katrina was seen wearing a blue camisole with high-waisted denim shorts.

While shooting in Russia she hung out at the park in a lavender graphic tee, a blue and white polka dot skirt and classic white sneakers.

Winter Looks

While shooting for Tiger 3, Katrina pranced around in a park in Austria in a printed floral hoodie, denim jeans and white sneakers. She also gave us some winter fashion tips in a monotone look at home featuring a pastel yellow knitted cardigan and yellow pants.

Trends Followed

Co-ord Set

Katrina flawlessly jumped into the co-ord set bandwagon as she posed in a floral co-ord set featuring a crop top with balloon sleeves and matching high-waisted shorts.

Corset Dress

Katrina stepped out in a blue corset-style tie-dye gown. The outfit featured a corset-style bodice tied up at her shoulders sans sleeves, and it bore cut-outs at the waist. The Bharat actress donned a floral off shoulder mini dress that came with a Victorian-style V demure classic corset and an asymmetric overlapping hem.

Tie-Dye

The tie-dye trend was raging this year and Katrina seemed to rock it like no one else. She looked like eye candy in a pink ruched tie-dye dress that hugged her at all the right places. She was also seen combining athleisure and loungewear to perfection at her home in a loose-fitted purple tie-dye half sleeved top which she paired with a matching loose-fitted bottom. Katrina broke the internet in a tie-dyed blue sweater that bore a quirky safety pin closure. She paired it with blue skinny jeans.

One-Shoulder

The one-shoulder trend has been around for quite some time now and Katrina had us floored as she posed in a white one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit that fit her like a glove and hugged her at all the right places.

Satin

Satin outfits are raging currently and Katrina has rocked satin dresses quite a few times in the past. This year, the actress stepped out for an intimate dinner with her sister in a strappy brown satin top that she paired with high-waisted blue shorts and nude heels.

Fashion Miss

Katrina never makes a fashion faux pas and she didn’t disappoint us this year as well. However, an outfit that we feel could have been styled better, is the one she wore for the screening of Sardar Udham. She teamed a purple sweatshirt with a black acid wash button-down skirt. The separates didn’t seem to complement one another and the ankle-length boots just seemed like a mismatch to the overall look.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif’s looks of the year? Do you agree with our list? Let us know in the comments below.

