Year Ender 2021: Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: 10 Divas who proved that sharara sets took over 2021

The year 2021 may have been a lot of things, but the one thing that it is not, is boring. In terms of fashion, this was quite a fun-filled year. From tie-dye outfits to leather pants to indo-western looks, we got everything covered. However, the outfit dominating the ethnic wear world, had to be SHARARA SETS. Comfortable yet considered, there is no easier way to dress up for a special occasion than throwing on a scene-stealing sharara set. Here we have a few of our favourite divas who elevated with their ethnic wear game, with a breathtaking sharara in 2021.

Katrina Kaif

The newest bride in tinseltown, Katrina Kaif was seen leaving for her wedding festivities dressed in a bright yellow sharara set by Anamika Khanna. The outfit featured a kurta with detailed floral embroidery in white and pastel shades with a V-neckline. It bore full sleeves and a scalloped hem with the embroidery running through the borders of the outfit. This was paired with matching yellow sharara tiered pants with a large flare and the actress topped off her look with a dupatta bearing the same floral pattern along the hem. Katrina kept her accessories to a minimum with elegant gold dangling earrings.

Madhuri Dixit

The evergreen Madhuri Dixit gave a retro spin to a sharara set by DiyaRajvvir. Instead of a traditional kurta, the separates are complemented with an embroidered bustier. The bustier was teamed with matching voluminous sharara pants and a georgette printed cape. The actor wore a collar-style necklace, and stacked it with a long multi-layered piece. A pair of statement earrings along with a stack of bangles and rings rounded off the set.

Kiara Advani

The gorgeous Kiara Advani sported a sharara suit quite a few times this year. But two particular looks stay in our minds rent free. During Shershaah promotions, the actress was seen wearing a yellow and white sharara set by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor that featured a yellow kurta decked in floral embroidery, silver gota patti work, and a flattering halter neck. The set was completed with an off-white sharara pants that featured minimal embroidery in pinks and yellows. Ms. Advani simply accessorised the look with blue statement earrings.

For her second look, she opted for a breathtaking yellow embroidered sharara by Ritika Mirchandani. The ensemble featured a bralette-style blouse adorned with patterned gold embroidery, a plunging neckline, an inverted hem, and a midriff-baring cropped length. The actor paired the blouse with high-waisted sharara pants. She rounded off her ensemble with a floor-grazing cape jacket adorned with sequinned embellishments, padded shoulders, embroidered full sleeves, and an open front. She accessorised her look with a layered choker necklace and matching earrings.

Kriti Sanon

Glistening under the Rajasthan sun, the Mimi actress was spotted in a gorgeous mirror-work floral sharara set by Seema Gujral. The ensemble featured a shiny, silver, mirror top with spaghetti straps, and was teamed with ice grey bottoms decked in intricately embroidered flowers and a delicate sheer. The look was completed with an embroidered dupatta to match. She added a touch of bling with diamond bangles and a statement ring.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty also slipped into a vibrant yellow sharara set by Seema Gujral. The fuss-free sharara set was crafted using lightweight georgette and completely doused in intricate mirror work. The highlight of the look was the strappy peplum-esque kurta that featured a sweetheart neckline and a front slip. The piece was paired with equally comfy flared pants and a matching scalloped dupatta. Shilpa chose traditional silver accessories like a pair of earrings, a stack of kadas and an ornate oxidised nose pin.

Alia Bhatt

For a pre-wedding festivity, Alia chose a vibrant pink sharara set by her go-to designer, Manish Malhotra. The separates consisted of sharara pants and a crop top, all embroidered with pretty floral thread work in shades of yellow, green, blue and pink. Instead of a kurta top, her top was a sultry corset blouse. The look was paired with a sleeveless jacket cover-up, rather than a cumbersome dupatta. The star completed the look with a pair of chandbali earrings with uncut diamonds and a bracelet.

Priyanka Chopra

For a Diwali party hosted, Priyanka chose a velvet sharara set from the shelves of Sabyasachi. The outfit featured a strappy bold floral kurta embellished in gota patti work on the hem, with similar work being mirrored on the borders of the accompanying zari dupatta. It was teamed with matching sharara pants that look super comfy. The tinted sunglasses she accessorised with gave this outfit a distinctly throwback 70s feel, as did her long vintage, beaded necklace and stacked silver bangles.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma chose a shimmering red sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani. It featured a kurta that was intricately embellished with beadwork all over the bodice, and its geometric surface work extended to its sheer full sleeves. It bore buttons and structured shoulders that gave the short kurta a sharper look, while its peplum silhouette added a feminine touch. The kurta was teamed with matching sharara pants and the look was sealed with diamond earrings and fingerings.

Disha Patani

Disha opted for a teal sharara set by Arpita Mehta for her friend’s wedding festivity. The outfit featured a golden strappy blouse accentuated with embroidery work and paired with tiered twig print sharara pants that gave the illusion of a lehenga. The attire was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta decked with light mirror work along its borders. Disha sealed the look with a pearl drop choker necklace, matching earrings and golden juttis.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s 2021 was literally dominated by sharara sets. From casual looks to promotional looks, Sara chose a sharara as her go-to choice for everything. However, we have shortlisted 4 sharara looks that stood out among the others.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a mango-coloured Arpita Mehta sharara coord set. The set came with a beautiful hand embroidered blouse and flared pants. It was complemented by a comfy cape with mirror and cowrie shell detailing. The matching organza pants and cape were highlighted with stunning foliage motifs, which is also a refreshing departure from tried-and-tested florals. She completed the look with a pair of earrings and a cocktail diamond ring to complete her look.

While promoting her movie, Sara dished out 2 vibrant sharara sets. First up, she dressed up in a Fuschia ensemble that bore a V-neck short kurta with white aari and zardozi embroidery that was paired with georgette sharara bottoms and a sheer dupatta. She accessorised her OOTD with a big silver ring and juttis. For the other look, she chose a yellow sharara set with a kurta that bore a sweetheart neckline with mirrors and the floral print and was clubbed with a sheer organza dupatta that entailed broad gold sequins with a scalloped-like cut. She wore this with a floor-length flowy sharara. She rounded off her look with pastel green bangles and studded earrings.

For her song launch, the actress picked out a cream-hued ensemble that featured a short kurta bearing spaghetti straps and minimal pastel pink and blue floral embellishments scattered all over. She paired this textured piece with simple matching sharara pants and a chiffon dupatta. A pair of white juttis, stone earrings and bangles that matched her outfit completed Sara's look.

