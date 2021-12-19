Year Ender 2021: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 9 BEST swimsuit looks from the year passed

The holiday season is having its time and so should you have your yay moment. You've re-entered into the going out space and we're hoping you've packed your bags for good. Want to get your beach body tanned and hands messy kissed by the sand? Here we are ready to offer you up a pool of swimwear options that look sexy and comfy, who would dislike the taste of fun?

Looking for references for days? Save deep-diving for when at the sea because we've got inspiration fetched from the celebrity divas who make beach vacay look the best. Let your style game be at its optimum yet again as you head to the placid blue waters and get your dose of sunny-side up. Here's a roundup of outfits we call fabulous and favourites from this year. Well, that's our year-end treat for you. Happy (beachy) holidays!

It wasn't hard for us to believe when Priyanka Chopra told: "I'm hotter than the tropics" to the world through her song. The beach bum in her is just fire and fire. The 39-year-old's yellow strapless monokini looked fab when teamed with a white cover-up shrug that bore the aesthetic of appliqué.

Can’t do a day without red? Pick a similar one like Pri’s twisted bandeau top and well-fitted bottoms. Sunnies and the sheer shrug can be the fashionable add-ons.

Let the winter of 2021 be ultra-toasty. Count on Disha Patani (a regular in rolling out drool-worthy looks) to make a bold move in a two-piece set. She left her midriff bare and her sweaty skin which complemented her fringe-detailed brick brown bikini that also featured a side-tie detail.

Think purplicious, think you are in a hot fit. You know this Gen Z never does it wrong. Khushi Kapoor knows a game of slay for sure. Meagan Concessio opted for a textured strappy bikini top and V-cut bottoms that bore a circular pearl buckle from Flirtatious. A breezy sheer shrug that matched and black cat-eyed sunnies made for a Wowza look.

An edit without the beauty of floral seems so incomplete. So, we thought let’s bring it into the mix but not without oomph. Ananya Panday’s gardenia floweret bikini from Shivan & Narresh featured a strappy mini blouse with dual strings and embroidery. The high-waist bottoms with pretty prints are truly a winner. Some funky fun with sunnies will do no harm.

Vintage is love proves the 23-year-old in a checkered printed balconette and bottoms from Peony. Tanya Ghavri put this look together for the glam girl with a shirt that added to the beauty of her holiday look.

If there’s ever a time to rock a swim-ready look that’s too top-notch and spiffy, it’s now. We all need an OTT holographic outfit to hit the peak of our glam girl mode. Slip into a sleeveless monokini like Janhvi Kapoor. Accessorise it up with a stack of bracelets and wear your earrings. Congrats, you’ve got the season’s code to settle with nothing boring.

It’s a given that when you don’t spot Sara Ali Khan in white ethnic ensembles, you’ll see her in the Maldives dressed up in swimwear looking all ravishing. Colours after colours fit after fits, we’re losing ourselves to how tantalizing her style can get. Ami Patel styled the Atrangi Re star in a vivid orange sustainable swim crop top and hipster bottoms from Verandah which got his glam highlight from the knotted macrame ivory jacket. Look at the cowrie shell necklace, such a show-stealer, right?

Here’s hoping that the cut-out trend never dies. It’s just everything nice. The E.L swimwear’s blue plunging neckline one-piece swimsuit looked alluring with flower prints and a front tie-up detail. Bear that midriff, and pick up oversized tinted sunglasses as your vacay bestie.

How to make a splash in style 101! What better than neon to cook up some heat? Anushka Sharma’s neon green ribbed monokini from label Solid and Striped can be the colour you could blindly swear by this month when the jazzy spirit in you needs to be high.

Let your vacation smell every bit of the holiday spirit. Let’s say in full bloom just like Alaya F showed us how to rock a look in summer daydream bikini set from Flirtatious that costs Rs. 5,600. Mohit Rai added an extra spellbinding touch to this look with Rs. 4,900 cover-up. A hairband and hoop earrings serve as pretty accessories here.

Just when we thought yellow is the summer staple hue. It never feels wrong to break the rule, especially in the swimwear circuit. A twisted bandeau top and side-tie-up bikini bottoms make us want to look at the bright side always. Throw on a hat and get yourself a white cover embroidered with lace and net detail to make it a holiday to remember.

Whose look is your favourite?

