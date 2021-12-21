Year Ender 2021: From Prada, Jacquemus to Gucci; 11 bags Khushi Kapoor banked upon the most this year

The year 2021 isn't saved particularly for your favourite kaftans and tie-dye, in case you missed it, bags tasted no isolation. Khushi Kapoor would totally vouch for this. The 21-year-old is a slayer who knows how to give her outfits the edge with arm candies be it the classic black or the eye-grabbing orange, even though on repeat, she has a game that trusts bags to be supreme show-stealers.

Whilst she went on to prove that the world is her style oyster, we had our eyes blessed to her fabulous selfie game and more that were ramped up with bags as the finest accessories. If there's something that stayed consistent throughout the year, she showed that bags can never stop trending even if it was the teeny-weeny thing alive, like a cardholder. Let's revisit the days gone by to grab a few lessons from the diva who always put out a beautifully balanced look.

The Kapoor girl is pretty vocal about her love for the Y2K trend which is definitely big in 2021. To be precise, this black Prada bag did major parading for Khushi and made this a part of her vacations and street style. Here she added a cool girl vibe to her white mini pleated skirt, grey sweater pullover, and black leather boots.

A midi-dress with a slit sure is full of glamour like this Zara outfit but taking your OOTD to newer heights is no sin. The Gen Z added a Jacquemus Riviera embossed belt bag that costs Rs. 37,531 to swear by a cutesy pretty pink look.

Make way for Dior days. Look at how effortlessly it can blend in with your look. A simple tee, blue jeans, and white sneakers with a saddlebag can effortlessly help you to keep up with fashion. Look at how stylish her casuals look with the Rs. 2,85,482.79.

The cut-out neckline dress that's been the highlight of this party season. Well, nothing like a black bag to give you the ultimate accessory fix. The mini black textured bag heated the look of her House of CB clementine swirl print dress. Did you know? Her friend, Muskan wore the same dress on Khushi's birthday as well.

This season, how many sweaters and bags are too many? To pretty up your days ahead, count on a purple sweater with pearl buttons and pair it up with your pleated white mini skirt. Want more of a royal touch? Khushi styled it up with Prada's satin hobo bag decked with crystals and Mach & Mach sparkly heels with a bow. Call these pretty, or anything, these simply look eye-arresting!

Fashion fans turned to corsets a little too much this year but Khushi knew both together would keep it fierce. She opted for a crisp black cropped shirt, ripped jeans, and black peep-toe heels. The Rs 68,143.77 Jacquemus' Le Chiquito Moyen orange bag brought a side of hotness with a fussy touch.

Why be petrified of blue when it can make a mighty statement? Whilst your travel fit is comfortable with a checkered printed shirt left open to give a peek of your white strappy camisole and clubbed with black pants. Leave it to a bag like Khushi Kapoor did to carry essentials like a passport, visa, and other documents that make flying possible.

A party dress looks gorgeous when it has floral prints all over. But, absolutely incomplete without a bag. But, Khushi's style can make nobody find faults. She dolled up for Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding party in House of CB's midi ensemble that featured puff sleeves and a corset-like bodice. Her baby pink Prada's re-edition 2000 bag had an element of winter, look at how huggable the fabric looks.

Can't decide whether the star kid's a hoarder of House of CB dresses or bags from luxe brands. But, we're in awe of everything she flaunts from both worlds. Khushi celebrated her birthday this year all dressed up in Charmaine blush pink midi dress which she beautified with an embellished square clutch that bore colourful patterns. The gold chain attached to this makes it easy to lock this to your fingers and stroll around with it.

Khushi's 101 code to look super sauced up is with a bag that can complement any outfit. For her brother dearest, Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash, the spiffiest girl chose to party in H&M's brown faux leather pants and a black strappy top. She owned the Gucci girl tag with the brown shoulder bag that entailed a chain and gold embellishments. Can't have just one? Make a failsafe choice with a black one too same as Khushi, tap that splurge mode, already!

Looking at every bit of "cherry-ful", Khushi pumped up the coolness of her Gucci printed sweatshirt with black pants and Maison Goyard handbag. Her sister, Janhvi too loves bags from this Paris-based brand. How fun do your travel plans seem to be now?

Which bag would you love to own? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to get ready and go risqué in red dresses this party season