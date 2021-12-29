Year Ender 2021: Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra to Arpita Mehta, 10 Celeb favourite designers of the year

We have spoken much about who wore what and how amazing he or she pulled it off. Here we are going to talk about who are the masterminds behind the gorgeous outfits that make the stars look and feel out of the world. Designers along with their team put in a lot of thought and effort in making each outfit, especially for celebrities, as much speculations are on them and what a celeb wore can also trickle across as a trend. While celebrities function as trendsetters, it’s the designers’ pressure to make it a hit. Unlike 2020, this year saw travel restrictions fade and weddings were in full swing throughout the season. Celebrities gave us some mind-blowing looks and here are 10 designers whose creations repeatedly made it to the best-dressed list and also became a cult favourite.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

We got to start the list with Sabyasachi who made sure fashion didn’t take a back seat even during the times of Pandemic with his soulful creations rich in Indian traditional craft and art. He also collaborated with H&M and released his collection titled Wanderlust that went sold out within hours. Sabyasachi established himself as wedding designer of the year as we saw celebs including Patralekhaa and Katrina Kaif choose to be a Sabyasachi bride this year.

We think the designer raised his bar with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, where the couple chose Sabyasachi outfits and Sabyasachi mangalsutra for every event of their fairytale wedding.

From Diwali parties, talk shows and airport looks, celebs sported a Sabyasachi number and swooned our hearts. Kangana Ranaut picked an elegant Sabyasachi saree to receive the 4th highest civilian honour of the country, Padma Shri this year.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra has always been our favourite and this year we saw his sequin saree in almost every Bollywood diva’s wardrobe. Brides naturally turn to expert couturier Manish Malhotra to dress ‘em up for their big day and we are still crushing over Ankita Lokhande’s ivory lehenga, Anushka Ranjan’s lavender wedding lehenga and Varun Dhawan wedding look in a white sherwani. The designer focussed on bright and happy colours that made people feel hopeful after months of dealing with confinement and restrictions.

We did notice that he came up with some offbeat design elements in lehengas including off shoulder look donned by Khushi Kapoor to the much talked about infinity blouse rocked by Alia Bhatt. Millennial stars are close friends with the designer and opted to celebrate Diwali wearing his creation.

Arpita Mehta

Arpita Mehta never fails to impress the fashion pundits with her designer pieces and this year too, her creations grabbed eyes with all the elegance and grace. Floral print shararas, minimal looking ruffle sarees, bridal wonders that she featured at her FDCI X LFW phygital show which also made cowl neck crop tops with lehenga and monochromatic ethnic looks a thing. Her signature cowiree and mirror work details also found new profound love from the celebrities as the designer celebrated her label’s 10th anniversary earlier this year.

Anita Dongre

Subtle, calm, luxe and beautiful are the elements that make Anita Dongre’s craft rich collections stand out. This year we saw a lot of hit numbers donned by celebrities by the designer in a blue and ivory palette with accents of pastel shades. We absolutely loved Kajol’s silk saree for Navratri celebrations and Khushi Kapoor’s Indo-Western look in a blue lehenga that bore a never-seen-before design take. Tara Sutaria’s grand ivory lehenga and Sara Ali Khan’s ‘chaka chak’ look in floral embroidered lehenga were a few of our many favourites designs from Anita Dongre.

Shivan and Narresh

The designer duo Shivan and Narresh’s contemporary take on fashion with inspiration from things and places we never thought of have always blown our minds and this year we saw stars donning their creations and grabbing headlines especially during the time when Bollywood was obsessed with Maldives and swimwear and beach-ready looks from the designer label seemed too perfect for the place!

Apart from unconventional swimwear, we also saw some daring lehenga numbers and our favourite was Ananya Panday’s red carpet look in a black lehenga featuring delicate layers of tulle and luxurious silk enveloped in a sea of endless pearls, embellished skein work and cascading glass-bead fringes.

Anamika Khanna

Fusing art and fashion, Anamika Khanna painted 2021 in happy colours with her signature intricate embroidery work, luxe jackets and statement-making attires that synced well with the wedding spirit of the season. We also saw mosaic work, scintillating designs and classy satin skirts becoming celeb favourite Anamika Khanna numbers. Breaking away from the usual reds, the white bridal look for Rhea Kapoor’s wedding with a beaded headcover broke the internet. Showcasing a versatility of styles and silhouettes, the designers did make her name into our most loved designers of the year list!

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Grandeur and royalty have always been synonyms with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s designs. Be it Alia Bhatt’s recent look in red bandhani saree or Nora Fatehi’s jaw-dropping looks in lehengas and heavily embellished ensembles, the designer duo made us envious of the stars who were clad in their art.

Kunal Rawal

As much as every girl wishes to own a Sabyasachi lehenga, it’s every man’s dream to look dapper in Kunal Rawal’s creation. Actors have made Kunal Rawal their go-to fashion expert and in muted tones and intricate embroidery work, the designer creates magic. This year made us fall in love with his unisex dhoti set with jackets that was worn by Sonam Kapoor while she played muse for the designer at the first phygital edition of FDCI X LFW and was later seen on the Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and Coolie No 1 star Varun Dhawan.

Payal Khandwala

Payal Khandwala knows how to create new trends and that’s exactly what she did with micro pleated colour-blocked saree which was sported by Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra and Rasika Dugal this year. Brocade silk palazzos, long kurta sets, minimal and subtle sheen eluding numbers were also celeb favourite picks from the designer.

Ritika Mirchandani

Glam, glitter and shimmer ethnic looks with a dose of western inspiration made outfits from Ritika Mirchandani stand out from the crowd. Sharara sets and party-ready saree numbers from the label were sported by celebrities multiple times this year.





