Year Ender 2021: Sara Ali Khan’s BEST & WORST looks of 2021 & why she painted the year white

Sara Ali Khan sealed the year 2021 with the success of her movie Atrangi Re. As the star kid has proved her acting prowess and versatility, the year has been blissful for her with multiple trips and fun vacations with family and friends. This also meant sporting chic ensembles and she indeed did slay in style with her looks. From movie promotion looks, red carpets to vacay styles, check out the star’s best and worst looks of 2021 below.

Best Looks

Lehengas

We must say, Sara Ali Khan did take over the year with her regal looks in lehengas which we loved the most. Be it her ravishing look in Manish Malhotra’s black metallic lehenga or the pink floral embroidered one, Sara looked ethereal in both. Her ‘Chaka Chak’ look in Rahul Mishra’s multi-coloured floral embroidered lehenga made our hearts flutter.

She also rocked an enchanting ivory Anita Dongre lehenga and a regal-looking grand maroon lehenga by Mayyur Girotra which we have bookmarked for the upcoming festive season.

Quirky Saree

For the 2021 Global Citizen Live show, Ami Patel styled the actress in a Madhurya saree that reflected her offbeat style with multi-coloured prints scattered all over. The Kedarnath actress, who is known for her quirky style choices, broke the internet with her stunning look in this pink saree.

Ethnic Suits

Sara often dons classy ethnic suits and this year, we have two favourites. One from Raw Mango, the green silk number which featured gold brocade work throughout the long kurta and matching pyjamas, and a bright yellow kurta set that bore floral embroidery in white.

Sharara Sets

The Love Aaj Kal starlet also made us fall in love with sharara sets. Her refreshing looks in white Anita Dongre and bright ochre Arpita Mehta number were perfect for a wedding celebration. She looked charismatic and elegant in both and we absolutely loved the way she styled up the look with minimal jewellery, subtle makeup and chic hairdos.

Party Perfect Numbers

Sara gave us the perfect style inspirations with her party-ready numbers and first up we have her sensuous look in a fuss-free black mini dress that she wore for The Big Picture reality show hosted by actor Ranveer Singh. The strappy creation was bedazzled with sequin embroidery placed horizontally which resembled the zebra print.

She showed us how to nail the colour-blocking trend earlier this year in her three-piece set which included a pastel blue tube top, a green mini skirt featuring ruffle detail and a jacket. She styled the look with a yellow cropped jacket and also donned it with a pink cropped blazer jacket later. We loved how she aced the look with green tie-up heels.

Her Disney princess look in an icy-blue tulle gown from Aadnevik was a vision indeed and we also loved the red carpet look for here recent movie promotion in a Rahul Mishra Pichwai ivory gown which was hand-embroidered with threadwork and sparkly details sprinkled and stuck so meticulously.

Winter-ready Styles

Sara Ali Khan showed us how to slay the season in glamorous winter-ready looks and we were all hearts for it. She teamed her skinny jeans and turtleneck top with a poncho from Dior and beige velvet thigh-high boots. She also looked luxe and dapper in her sans-pants look, wearing a hooded sweater with black and white thigh-high socks.

Beachwear

Like most of the stars from Bollywood, Sara too found her heaven in the Maldives and gave us a glimpse of her soulful vacation looking ‘oh-so-chic’ in vibrant swimwear. Her orange and pink bikini from Guapa, floral print blue monokini with midriff cut-out detail and her black multi-colour embroidered set, both from Shivan and Narresh were a few of our favourites from her beach vacay.

Casual Airport Looks

Though there weren’t any remarkable or out-of-the-box airport looks from Sara this year, we did like her comfy and cheerful look in smart casuals. Her denim jumpsuit teamed with a matching mask and bag was a safe and easy choice, perfect for travelling.

Here’s why we think she painted the year white!

Apart from the above mentioned colourful and quirky looks, we spotted Sara mostly rocking kurtas this year and that too in the colour white. We are not going to lie, every time we see a woman in white salwar, we check twice to see if that is Sara! Proving white is the new black for her, the diva sported elegant white ethnic suits, a few of which she repeated, for several occasions including airport, movie screenings and for different festivals throughout the season. Her white salwar sets varied with floral prints, organza dupatta and a few looks which she teamed with vibrant bags and shoes to add a pop of colour.

If you think her love for white was confined to kurta sets, you are wrong! She even sported rompers, co-ord sets and various other western casual looks in the colour, painting the year in white!

Fashion Misses

Sara Ali Khan experimented with various styles and silhouettes this year and a few fashion misses were bound to happen. Her edgy look in Dolce and Gabbana mini dress was pretty but we felt it looked quite outdated and the multiple shararas she sported featured too many prints and came in boring hues that didn’t strike the fashion chord right.

What are your thoughts on Sara’s best and worst looks of the year and her immense love for white outfits? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra to Arpita Mehta, 10 Celeb favourite designers of the year