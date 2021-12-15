Year Ender 2021: From tie dye, kaftans to corsets; Top 12 celebrated fashion trends of the year

The year 2021 saw some refreshing trends and a couple of 80s and 90s trends that re-emerged with a Gen Z twist. 2021 witnessed a gradual trend shift from cosy, relaxed looks like tie-dyed co-ord sets and breezy kaftans which was a trend wave left behind by the past year to fancy, party wear styles like corset dress, leather pants and latex looks. As the fear of Covid and lockdown terms didn’t leave us in 2020, the first few months of this year bore its weight and fashion continued the quarantine style with cosy oversized, baggy clothes becoming the most preferred. Jeans, blazers, formal suits, ties were relegated to the back of our wardrobes as we found comfort in looks that made us feel home. Tie-dye outfits that rose in trend during late 2020 reached their peak this year and, we can’t lie, were done to death. In the same time period, coordinated sweatsuits, brown tonal looks, and trenches also made an appearance in the trend list. As summer spruced up the love for kaftan, colour blockings and florals, tie-dye print continued to rule till the winter and ruffle sarees, sharara sets accompanied it from autumn. We did see a fad in pin tops, infinity blouses and midriff flossing styles that we think will rise in fashion by 2022.

So let's dive deep and swim through the top 12 trends of the year 2021 that were huge hits in the Instagram and fashion world alike.

Tie-Dye

The textile technique of creating patterns with colours with the resist dyeing method was popular in the 70s and won back its attention again this year and how! There ain’t a single celebrity who didn’t pull off a tie-dye outfit. We can tell the print was the no.1 trend of the year that sustained throughout and found its space in airport looks, the gym looks, casual street styles and even in glamorous photoshoots. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday sported the trend multiple times making it a must-have in all of our wardrobes.

Co-ord sets

The matchy-matchy sets have been low-key, always in style. Remember your school uniforms? The coordinated separates worn together to paint a pretty picture was the next big trend of the year. Men and women, kids and adults, everyone adorned their new found love in co-ord sets and this came in different silhouettes and prints. Athleisure suits, floral print summer sets, sporty casual, sweatsuits and even ethnic sets were sported by celebs in a coordinated monochromatic fashion.

Corsets

While we can give credits to the lockdown phase for the above two trends that assured there will be colours in your gloomy days and comfort in the hard times, the unexpected trend re-emergence was that of corsets. The corset dates back to the 1500s and was initially designed to transform the female body into naturally unattainable silhouettes. The reimagined modern version of the corset has been a celebration and in forms of corset dresses, corset tops and blazer dresses with corset. Social media too played its role in making this style a trend as several influencers and popular models made sure corsets are no more repressive female fashion pieces but sensuous energy to celebrate femininity.

Kaftan

Kaftans were a massive trend of 2021 and it would be a shame if we didn’t credit Kareena Kapoor Khan for popularising it. The breezy maxi dress was not just in her pregnancy wardrobe. Celebrities rocked the cosy kaftans for vacation, parties and were also our favourite number to chill at home.

Bucket hats

As the lockdown restrictions slowly started to fade and celebrities found their heaven in the Maldives, something that we saw common was them sporting bucket hats. The fashion influencers from the Instagram world and OG models like Gigi Hadid did seal the look as a trend by rocking different types of it. Seen below are the star kids rocking their chic look in bucket hats.

Neon

While ultimate grey was Pantone colour of the year, Neon was yet another trendy hue that painted the town red. The flashy hue is a show stealer and was the favourite choice for celebrities to look offbeat and quirky.

Colour blocking

The use of contrasting blocks or panels of solid colours in shoes, bags and clothes made it to the year’s trend list and we are sure to spot it again in the summer spring of 2022.

Ruffle saree and Sharara sets

While the marriage season surely saw a millennial style spin in various ethnic ensembles with cowl neck, sequin work and mosaic embroidery details, it's the ruffle saree and sharara set that made it to the trend list being sported the most.

Shararas were worn in different styles and were one of the most loved ethnic looks of the year.

Leather pants

As the winter rushed in, we saw the rising love for colourful leather pants. The edgy yet fun look was styled majorly for jet-set looks and we absolutely love seeing stars still rocking the faux-leather pants teamed with matching tops.

Biker shorts

Biker shorts are yet another trend re-emergence in 2021 that made their way through the 80s and 90s, then disappeared. They are the cosiest choice to rock anywhere in style and we love how Nora Fatehi made the trend her own by casually wearing biker shorts to anywhere possible.

Midriff flossing

We first saw Indian fashion blogger and a YouTuber, Komal Panday introducing the western trend of midriff flossing and the skirt or blouse piece that comes with crisscross tie detailing that one can wrap around their waistline and torso soon rose to fame and is trickling across all social strata.

While the year sure gave some refreshing celeb looks and a variety of trends, which one do you think will be carried on to next year? Do tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

