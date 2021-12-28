Year Ender 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra to Ranveer Singh: Men's fashion trends that were fire & fun

In our style books, 2021 was no bummer as compared to 2020 that forced us to dethrone our favourite going-out outfits and seek for simplest joys with joggers and sweatpants. This year gradually got the fashion savants back on their toes and here are the most dapper men of Bollywood who showed us that a comeback is what we all needed the most. From red and pastels as the reigning choices to trench coats, faux leather, neon, tie-dye prints, and shackets, the taste of fashion never looked so impressive.

While the B-town's actresses time and again caught up on trends and birthed some of their own, actors too nailed their game. Here are a few trends that entered the style scene this year, 'hot damn'! Take a look if you're on a search for a style switch.

Pastel forever

Look at the men in their cutest element. Everything looks the best when in ethnic and Varun Dhawan proved this to us with Kunal Rawal's creation. The peach hand-embroidered sleeveless Koti, gold full-sleeved kurta and silk dhoti pants are a perfect outfit for a wedding guest.

For Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie promotions, Siddhant Chaturvedi was styled by Chandani in Kanika Goyal Label’s pastel cyan green denim combo that entailed a shacket and straight-fit pants. See the red shoes there? The colour was the highlight of the year as per the trend chart.

Keep it red, keep it hot

The 83 movie promotions got Ranveer Singh to hop on Christmas's fave colour, red that has been the rage for a while now. Eka Lakhani styled him in Saint Laurent's animal-print jumper and red bell-bottoms. Vintage for the win, indeed!

Throwing it back to Diwali that looked lit. Credits: Aditya Seal, the boy who recently entered the married men club. Akshay Tyagi put a look together with Punit Balana's design that consisted of a red satin silk ensemble that bore block printed full-sleeved kurta which was clubbed with jogger pants.

Looks like winter can be bearable with a jacket that looks fly and fire. Anaita Shroff Adajania, Akshay Tyagi, and styled Sidharth Malhotra in an orangish-red jacket over a printed white tee and jeans that had distressed and patchwork details on it. Nike black shoes look cool too.

All hail the statement shirts!

Starting the list on a cool note. Behold, a dashing look served by Kartik Aaryan in Paul Smith's graphic printed shirt which was styled with a simple chain and black trousers and heeled shoes.

A black shirt is a must-have, but a little element of quirk can take your look a step further. Amandeep Kaur did the unconventional by opting for Sahil Aneja's formal shirt that bore the print of a blue ape. Sunny Kaushal chose handsome as the tone with black formal trousers from Cuin, tinted sunnies, and black Oxford shoes.

Shackets

The shirt that plays jacket looked supreme and stars like Sunny and Sidharth gave it an approval shot. The former sported a cream corduroy shacket from H&M which he teamed with Zara's khaki-hued trousers and Origin's graphic printed tee. He kept it well elevated with white sneakers and sunglasses. Handsome is his name and he knows it!

Treat your eyes to tweed. Sidharth wore a pastel two-toned shacket from Kunal Anil Tanna's Kintsugi collection that bore stripe-like detail in gold. The hero of all things luxe, no doubt!

Neon Green

A not-so favoured choice by the faint-hearted. Call Ayushmann Khurrana the king of offbeat style, or anything, he's never looked lull to us. He lit up our screens again with the neon puffer jacket from Onitsuka Tiger that looked arresting. Isha Bhansali wrapped up his look with black cargo pants, a black high-neck tee, tinted sunglasses, and black shoes.

Arjun Kapoor too played it right with neon. Philipp Plein's t-shirt with skull's graphic print looked well put. Courtesy of Nikita Jaisinghani who finished off his look with black denim, sunglasses, and pointed-toe shoes. Ready, set, glow!

Tied our hearts to Tie-dye

A trend nobody could stop double tapping on. It saw major obsession, and Varun Dhawan too swore by it with a coordinated set coloured in brown and blue that bore a crew-neck tee and comfy shorts.

Tie-dye is a shacket form? Bookmark this reference now or never. Sunny wore a tie-dye yellow and blue shacket from Zara and beneath this was a snoopy tee. He maxed out the nattiness of this look with white denim, yellow converse, and sunnies.

Polo, please!

Ahan Shetty stepped into the world of Bollywood Cinema with his debut movie, Tadap. This called for a promotional wardrobe and of course, our eyes couldn't keep calm and we suspected it was the knitted polo behind this spellbinding charm. Sanket Khandagale opted for a Dash and Dot t-shirt that featured tribal-inspired motifs all over it. Combined with Eudaemon clothing's blue trousers and black boots from Christian Louboutin, he looked so wow.

Utility jackets

The Ek Villain actor wore military printed cargo joggers and winded up his airport look with a black tee and an olive green utility jacket. His A+ accessory game is all we're rooting for.

Abhishek Bachchan recently wore Osman Abdul Razak's purple shacket with multiple pockets. This was worn over a blue shirt and sealed off with white trousers and brown formal shoes.

WFH essential

Stripes are here to stay and every star has proved it to us. But, nothing like the WFH wear you get to take out as well, you get to choose comfort at all times with this outfit. Vicky Kaushal wore Onitsuka Tiger India’s combo and those track pants have our hearts sold.



Have you tried these trends? If yes, let us know which have is your favourite.

