Is Yellow, Pantone colour of 2021, the new colour of Bollywood?

As we all are such huge fans of Bollywood celebs, we always tend to seek their advice for fashion. Whether you need an outfit for a party, a chill weekend, or a road trip- you go and look for some Bollywood-inspired styles. Don’t you just love to dress up as our favorite celebrity?

Every year Pantone chooses a colour of the year which they believe creates a trend in the market. Well, they are not wrong, are they? Do you know, what is the colour of the year 2021? There was a time when this colour was too OTT for people. But now, from Shraddha to Sara, Alia to Shanaya, every Bollywood celebrity has been seen flaunting that colour. And I must tell you one would have never thought how much this colour is empowering.

Yellow, being the Pantone Colour of the year 2021, or due to other reasons, made its way through the Bollywood industry. And seeing how much the stars are loving it, I must say it is here to stay.

Here are a few of your favorite Bollywood celebs parading their bewildering style in this bright summery colour.

With incredible fashion sense, actress as well as a successful entrepreneur, Katrina Kaif has stunned everyone. She is the beauty queen of Bollywood, now also the entrepreneur world. We can indeed say that she looks fantastic in the colour of the year, yellow. Her pictures are evidence of that. Doesn't she look effortlessly gorgeous?

​ Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan, is head over heels for yellow. She has been seen wearing it a lot. Whether it be her own movies, a summer day out, or film promotion, she is fond of the colour. From crop tops to floral dresses to jackets, she has done it all. Yellow speaks style for her.

Yellow is a perfect summer colour, and our cute bubbly actress Shraddha definitely looks astounding in it. On a beach wearing a dress or in a function wearing a yellow saree, the Baaghi actress never fails to ace her looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

When talking about fashion, how can we miss our new star, Janhvi Kapoor? The Roohi actress has been spotted many times acing her fashion game in our Pantone colour. Well, ethnic or western, she never fails to kill by her looks.

The diva of Bollywood, Alia, is a fashion icon for many. Her simple day-to-day looks are a fashion diary for the girls. Mostly her cute floral dresses, jumpsuits, and co-ord sets are something to take the inspiration from. Ideal for a summer day out, and the colour yellow just adds to the perfection.

Well, these were a few Bollywood divas who were seen flaunting their style in the colour of the year. What do you think about it?

